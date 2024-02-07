The Big Picture Matthew Vaughn's film Argylle failed due to lack of emphasis on characterization and excessive plot twists.

Vaughn's films work best with sincere storytelling and character-focused narratives.

Vaughn's ambition to create franchises distracts him from making one good movie first.

The number of filmmakers working today that can command a budget over $200 million for a completely original project is dwindling, as Hollywood continues to invest a majority of its resources in rebooting and continuing longstanding franchises. While directors like Christopher Nolan and Jordan Peele have become brands in themselves thanks to their signature original stories, Matthew Vaughn has surprisingly joined this exclusive list. While he paid his dues by directing installments in established sagas, Vaughn has managed to inspire significant resources for his wild new espionage adventure film Argylle. While it’s arguably the most ambitious film of his career, the soft box office response suggests that audiences may not have taken to Argylle in the way that Vaughn was hoping. Argylle’s critical and commercial failure suggests that Vaughn should return to his roots rather than trying to craft a mainstream hit.

‘Argylle’ Exposes Vaughn’s Flaws as a Filmmaker

Argylle’s primary flaw is that Vaughn is so determined to be “in on the joke” that he’s become indistinguishable from what he is lampooning. The film centers on the introverted novelist Elly Conway (Bryce Dallas Howard), whose work creating a fictional series of spy novels about the eponymous “Agent Argylle” (played in recreations by Henry Cavill) has made her a global sensation. While Elly’s life outside her books is rather dull, she’s forced to go on a real adventure when the secret agent Aidan (Sam Rockwell) explains that her books seem to be predicting reality. Elly and Aidan must work hand-in-hand to stop an enigmatic criminal organization from recovering a file containing sensitive information. While the premise seems simple enough, Vaughn can’t help but throw in multiple plot twists that stretch the film’s already ridiculous premise.

What’s unfortunate is that Argylle is so focused on inverting its audiences’ expectations that it doesn’t have time to focus on the characters. When every character has a different idea, multiple organizations are vying for Elly’s loyalty, and the events of reality and her novels are indistinguishable, Argylle packs in so much information that there’s barely room to breathe. Despite the strong chemistry between Rockwell and Howard, the characters Aidan and Kelly are barely given time to simply interact with each other given the film’s kinetic pacing. While there are sparks of energy whenever the two are simply having a conversation, it’s more often than not that these two talented performers are simply rambling off expositional dialogue, as the mystery surrounding the “real Agent Argylle” overwhelms any individual character arcs.

Since the film demands so much attention on its plot alone, Vaughn’s subversive qualities feel like excess baggage in a film that has overstayed its welcome. Vaughn certainly has an aptitude for shooting action, and the film’s inventive final sequences indicate that Howard has a strong future as an action star. Unfortunately, this humorous scene of Aidan and Elly dancing and skating as they take out bad guys is awkwardly inserted at a moment when the film should be wrapping up the emotional stakes of the story. While it would have been great if Vaughn brought this level of heightened absurdity to the entire film, it feels like he waited until the last minute to do anything interesting in Argylle.

Vaughn Works Best With Character-Focused Stories

While its ridiculous plot twists and shallow satire of the spy genre can be debated, Argylle’s greatest failing is its lack of emphasis on characterization. This is surprising, considering that Vaughn proved in his earlier films that he could launch up-and-coming actors thanks to his strong writing. Vaughn’s directorial debut, the blood-soaked gangster thriller Layer Cake, is best known for introducing the world to Daniel Craig before he was cast as James Bond in Casino Royale. While Layer Cake is just as kinetic and stylized as Argylle, it is compelling because Craig’s character serves as an appropriate audience avatar as Vaughn ventures into the intricate world of the London mob. It’s hard to form a similar connection with Elly because she always seems to be one plot twist ahead of the viewer.

While he certainly has a knack for dark comedy, Vaughn’s films work best when there’s a degree of sincerity. Vaughn’s adaptation of the Neil Gaiman fantasy adventure Stardust is just as cheeky and self-aware of the fantasy genre as Argylle is within espionage films, but the focus never strays from Charlie Cox’s Tristan and his genuine affection for the fallen star Yvaine (Claire Danes). Similarly, while X-Men: First Class distinguished itself within the superhero franchise with Vaughn’s 1960s aesthetic, it ranks as one of the best installments in the series because of the depth granted to the relationship between Charles Xavier (James McAvoy) and Erik Lehnsherr (Michael Fassbender).

Pop culture references are a recurring element within Vaughn’s films, but Argylle suffers from relying too heavily upon the audience’s knowledge of other espionage stories. While his 2010 superhero comedy Kick-Ass certainly contained a lot of cheeky popular culture references, the homages to other characters serve a purpose in explaining why Dave Lizewski (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) is a unique hero. A reference that does not serve a larger purpose in advancing the story or plot is itself meaningless.

Vaughn Needs To Stop Teasing Sequels

Image via Apple TV+

While it’s impressive that he thinks so far in advance, Vaughn’s ambition to create franchises has distracted his attention. While 2015’s Kingsman: The Secret Service felt like a breath of fresh air compared to other spy films, Vaughn’s continued attempts to expand the universe with prequels and sequels led to the downfall of the series. It’s similarly hard to grow invested in his plans for an upcoming reboot of the Kick-Ass series, as Vaughn has seemingly forgotten to just make one good movie first.

Hopefully, Vaughn will take the right lessons from Argylle, as the film does have its merits when it comes to inventive needle drops, ridiculous action sequences, and spot-on casting. However, Vaughn needs to put the story first and foremost if he wants his films to have any longevity. He’s a talented filmmaker who hopefully won’t be overwhelmed by the resources he has at his disposal.

Argylle is in theaters now.

