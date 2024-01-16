How Did ‘Argylle’ Director Matthew Vaughn Come Up With the Plot?
The year is 2020, and the world is in lockdown for an unforeseen amount of time. Vaughn used this time to reconnect with his family, watch movies, and read books. "I think that one of the benefits about lockdown is I got to read again... I rediscovered what books were like." As luck would have it, a friend sent him the Argylle book and the more Vaughn read, the more he knew that he found something special within the pages. "I read a book and [I said to myself] 'I have to make this into a movie.'" Combine that with his daughters casually suggesting that he create a "softer" movie compared to his previous works, and Vaughn found himself inspired with an idea: What if he made a fun, date-night movie that could suck audiences in? Just like one of his favorite films he watched during lockdown, Romancing the Stone. And just like that, Argylle was born.
Vaughn took a moment to share with Collider the fascinating journey he embarked on to bring the electrifying vision of Argylle to the grand stage. Reflecting on his passion for spy films, the director unveiled the roots of this affection, tracing it back to his initial love for superheroes. While his stint with X-Men was enjoyable, it never quite felt like a personal project. As Vaughn acknowledges, "I will always say X-Men is Bryan Singer's franchise." This realization prompted him to venture into creating a James Bond-style franchise with Kingsman. And while the director felt more drawn to that "James-Bond" style of a franchise, it still wasn't completely original source material. But all that's about to change with Argylle. However, Vaughn did share that if he ever got to make a Bond film, Cavill would be his first and only choice. "Henry Cavill, that man was born to play Bond. When you see how he is in this film, I was just like, wow, this guy is everything you'd imagine Bond to have been, or be."
Argylle will debut in theaters on February 2 in the US before streaming globally on Apple TV+. Until then, check out everything you need to know about the upcoming spy comedy now and see the new image below:
Argylle
An introverted spy novelist is drawn into the activities of a sinister underground syndicate.
- Release Date
- February 2, 2024
- Director
- Matthew Vaughn
- Cast
- Henry Cavill , Bryce Dallas Howard , Samuel L. Jackson , John Cena , Catherine O'Hara , Bryan Cranston
- Rating
- PG-13
- Runtime
- 135 minutes
- Main Genre
- Action
- Writers
- Jason Fuchs