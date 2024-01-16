Argylle is a thrilling spy comedy that promises to redefine the genre, featuring Henry Cavill and Bryce Dallas Howard.

Director Matthew Vaughn was inspired by reading a book during lockdown and wanted to create a fun, date-night movie.

Vaughn shares his passion for spy films and reveals that Henry Cavill would be his top choice to play Bond. Matthew Vaughn's upcoming blockbuster, Argylle takes center stage. This highly anticipated spy comedy, set to hit screens next month, is not just another run-of-the-mill espionage tale. Instead, it's a rollercoaster of intrigue and laughter, promising to redefine the genre. Henry Cavill steps into the shoes of the enigmatic titular spy, bringing charisma and charm that will leave you on the edge of your seat. Bryce Dallas Howard joins him as Elly Conway, a debut novelist whose fictional narratives take an unexpected turn into the realm of real-world incidents. Bryan Cranston, as he tries to uncover the secrets behind Elly's apparent clairvoyant abilities that her novel unwittingly possesses. Picture this: the seemingly unassuming Elly is thrust into the midst of chaos, all triggered by a chance encounter with the mysterious Aiden (cue Sam Rockwell) on a train. Little did she know, this seemingly random meeting would catapult her into a world of espionage, spies, and murder, unraveling a reality she could have never fathomed. But here's the twist – Conway's fictional novels bear an uncanny resemblance to the real-life spy missions she's now taking part in. Coincidence? We think not. While Vaughn is known for his masterful blend of spy thrills and comedy, Argylle brings something new to his portfolio that audiences have yet to see from the director. And there's a reason for that.

How Did ‘Argylle’ Director Matthew Vaughn Come Up With the Plot?

The year is 2020, and the world is in lockdown for an unforeseen amount of time. Vaughn used this time to reconnect with his family, watch movies, and read books. "I think that one of the benefits about lockdown is I got to read again... I rediscovered what books were like." As luck would have it, a friend sent him the Argylle book and the more Vaughn read, the more he knew that he found something special within the pages. "I read a book and [I said to myself] 'I have to make this into a movie.'" Combine that with his daughters casually suggesting that he create a "softer" movie compared to his previous works, and Vaughn found himself inspired with an idea: What if he made a fun, date-night movie that could suck audiences in? Just like one of his favorite films he watched during lockdown, Romancing the Stone. And just like that, Argylle was born.

Vaughn took a moment to share with Collider the fascinating journey he embarked on to bring the electrifying vision of Argylle to the grand stage. Reflecting on his passion for spy films, the director unveiled the roots of this affection, tracing it back to his initial love for superheroes. While his stint with X-Men was enjoyable, it never quite felt like a personal project. As Vaughn acknowledges, "I will always say X-Men is Bryan Singer's franchise." This realization prompted him to venture into creating a James Bond-style franchise with Kingsman. And while the director felt more drawn to that "James-Bond" style of a franchise, it still wasn't completely original source material. But all that's about to change with Argylle. However, Vaughn did share that if he ever got to make a Bond film, Cavill would be his first and only choice. "Henry Cavill, that man was born to play Bond. When you see how he is in this film, I was just like, wow, this guy is everything you'd imagine Bond to have been, or be."

Argylle will debut in theaters on February 2 in the US before streaming globally on Apple TV+.