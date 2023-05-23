Henry Cavill might not play Superman or Geralt again, but fans can surely expect him as the Bond-like lead in the upcoming spy film Argylle (2023). The action-comedy directed by Matthew Vaughn is expected to be the first installment of a three-picture franchise, with stories set in multiple locations. The star-studded cast (which includes pop phenomenon Dua Lipa) is already sparking excitement among enthusiasts of the spy genre. From the release date to the plot, here is everything we know so far about the new film from the twisted mind behind the Kingsman franchise.

When and Where Is 'Argylle' Releasing?

It's been announced that Apple will be partnering up with Universal to release Argylle in theaters on February 2, 2024. The film will be opening against the Robert De Niro-led crime film Wise Guys from Warner Bros and the horror movie Imaginary from Lionsgate and Blumhouse.

This won't be the first time that Apple will be partnering up with a studio to give one of their films a wide theatrical release, as they'll be teaming with Paramount to release Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon this October and will join forces with Sony Pictures to release Ridley Scott's Napoleon in November.

Since it is an Apple TV+ original, we know the film will be available on the streaming platform once its theatrical window ends If you aren't an Apple TV+ subscriber yet, you will have to subscribe to the streaming service to watch Argylle. The subscription costs $6.99 per month after a 7-day free trial.

Is There a Trailer for 'Argylle'?

The first trailer for Argylle was released by both Universal and Apple TV on September 28, 2023. Primarily set to a remixed version of Elvis Presley's "Suspicious Minds," the trailer reveals that the titular spy is in fact a literary creation from Bryce Dallas Howard's character. The trailer also teases that the film will have a huge twist, pleading with viewers: "Once you know the secret, don't let the cat out of the bag."

What Is 'Argylle' About?

Here is the official plot summary as per Apple TV +:

The greater the spy, the bigger the lie. From the twisted mind of Matthew Vaughn (Kingsman franchise, Kick-Ass) comes Argylle, a razor-witted, reality-bending, globe-encircling spy thriller. Bryce Dallas Howard (Jurassic World franchise) is Elly Conway, the reclusive author of a series of best-selling espionage novels, whose idea of bliss is a night at home with her computer and her cat, Alfie. But when the plots of Elly’s fictional books—which center on secret agent Argylle and his mission to unravel a global spy syndicate—begin to mirror the covert actions of a real-life spy organization, quiet evenings at home become a thing of the past. Accompanied by Aiden (Oscar® winner Sam Rockwell), a cat-allergic spy, Elly (carrying Alfie in her backpack) races across the world to stay one step ahead of the killers as the line between Elly’s fictional world and her real one begins to blur.

Who Stars in 'Argylle'?

As previously mentioned, Cavill will play the titular spy in Argylle. The actor will share the screen with Dua Lipa in what was supposed to be her acting debut, but since the singer is also had a memorable cameo in Greta Gerwig's Barbie, this will technically be her second cinematic role. The three-time Grammy winner will also contribute to the film's title track and score. In an episode of her podcast, Lipa spoke to Dan Levy about her experience taking "baby steps" into acting:

"It's been really great, there’s just parts about, you know, wanting to do small things, for me at the moment that I feel comfortable that I can deliver in. I think the fear of people's opinion and not being good at something like that still scares me whether it's like a small role, especially when it's something that I've never really done before."

Bryce Dallas Howard (Jurassic World) will play the film's female lead (and true lead), Elly Conway, the author of the book series that Cavill's superspy is from. Academy Award winner Sam Rockwell (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri) will play Aiden, a superspy who seeks to protect Elly from some sinister forces.

Academy Award nominee and Emmy winner Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad) will play the film's villain, although the name of the character is still under wraps. Emmy winner Catherine O'Hara (Schitt's Creek) will play Elly's mother, and Academy Award nominee Samuel L. Jackson (Pulp Fiction) will play an ally to Elly and Aiden. John Cena (The Suicide Squad) and Academy Award winner Ariana DeBose (West Side Story) will play literary allies to Cavill's superspy character. Sofia Boutella (Kingsman: The Secret Service) and Rob Delaney (Deadpool 2) have also been cast in undisclosed roles. Elly's cat Alfie is played by Vaughn's own family cat Chip.

Who Is Making 'Argylle' (And When and Where Was It Filmed)?

As mentioned, Matthew Vaughn is the director of Argylle, and it isn't the first time that he works on a spy film. He has previously co-written, directed, and produced the Kingsman franchise, starring Colin Firth and Taron Egerton. Other notable projects that Vaughn is credited with include Stardust, X-Men First Class, and Two Smoking Barrels. In a statement, the director shared his first thoughts after reading the manuscript for the spy thriller:

“When I read this early draft manuscript I felt it was the most incredible and original spy franchise since Ian Fleming’s books of the 50s."

The screenwriter for Argylle is Jason Fuchs, who previously penned the scripts for Wonder Woman and Ice Age: Continental Drift. Fuchs will also be a producer alongside Vaughn, Adam Bohling, and David Reid. Zygi Camasa, Carlos Peres, Claudia Vaughn, and Adam Fishbach are working as executive producers. Daniel Ilabaca and George Richmond are the cinematographers and the music is by Lorne Balfe. Argylle is produced by Marv Studios and Apple Studios. The film was shot between August 2021 and January 2022 in various locations within the US and the UK.