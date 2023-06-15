While Henry Cavill won’t be playing Superman or The Witcher anymore, but his adventure as a globe-trotting spy is about to begin. Matthew Vaughn’s much-anticipated spy action thriller Argylle has set a theatrical and Apple TV+ release date for next year, in partnership with Universal Pictures, the studio announced. The feature was announced in June 2021 and is described as an ode to 1980s action thrillers like Die Hard and Lethal Weapon.

The movie is based on the yet-to-be-released novel by first-time author Elly Conway and has been adapted for the screen by Ice Age: Continental Drift and Wonder Woman scribe Jason Fuchs. The movie follows Cavill as the titular spy Argylle, who suffers from amnesia and is tricked into believing that he is a best-selling spy novelist. As his memories and lethal skills return, he goes on a globe-trotting adventure across the U.S., London, and other exotic locations to get revenge against the shadowy organization he used to work for, the Division.

Who’s in the Cast of Argylle?

Planned as a trilogy, the upcoming movie features a star studded cast fit for a spy adventure. Pop sensation Dua Lipa will be seen opposite Cavill after she makes her acting debut with the upcoming Barbie. The three-time Grammy winner has also contributed to the film’s title track and score. Further, rounding off the cast are Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Rockwell, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O’Hara, John Cena, Ariana DeBose, and Samuel L. Jackson.

It’ll be interesting to see Cavill playing a troubled agent with a tarnished past who possesses the skills to take on one of the most powerful people in the world. Apple has been consistently pushing out award-worthy features after the historic Oscar Best Picture win of CODA, the streamer also bagged Best Animated Short Film Oscar for The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse. With Argylle, the studio seems to plant further seeds in that direction and also aims to establish a spy franchise of its own. But Apple isn’t alone in that pursuit as Netflix looks to do the same with Gal Gadot-led Heart of Stone and Russo’s The Gray Man. The spy genre is universally loved by the audience and its cinematic appeal can yield tons of appreciation and longevity if done right.

Along with directing Vaughn also produce alongside frequent collaborators Adam Bohling and David Reid, as well as Fuchs and Cloudy Productions. Furthermore, Zygi Kamasa, Carlos Peres, Claudia Vaughn, and Adam Fishbach serve as executive producers. Argylle will be released in theaters worldwide on February 2, 2024, before streaming globally on Apple TV+.

