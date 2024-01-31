The Big Picture Matthew Vaughn cleverly preserved the mystery of Argylle by only showing the first 28 minutes in trailers, saving the best twists for moviegoers.

Matthew Vaughn was smart to preserve the mystery of Argylle by convincing Universal to only share the first 28 minutes of the film in the trailers because the best twists, turns, and laughs were entirely saved for moviegoers. Argylle is very much a movie designed for those who gel with Vaughn’s unique style of storytelling. While it is—comparatively— on the lighter side of the bloody action we’ve come to expect (rest assured, no one goes into a meat grinder this time around) there is still plenty of head-stomping, knife-slinging, and fist-throwing this time around.

Bryce Dallas Howard stars as Elly Conway, the author of the titular Argylle series. She has all the pinnings of a sweet, wholesome, small-town cat lady who found fame by writing a best-selling spy series without actually knowing anything about the spy business. Except for the fact that her plots have come dangerously close to the truth—a truth that sets her on a perilous crash course with real-life spies and a deadly plot to kill her. Which is where Aidan (Sam Rockwell) comes into her life.

What Is 'Argylle' About?

Vaughn wastes little time dallying around with the preamble of Argylle. Those first twenty-eight minutes that were cut up for New York Comic Con exclusives, trailers, and TV spots pretty much set the scene for the first act of the film. Elly goes from daydreaming scenarios for Agent Argylle (Henry Cavill) to fight his way out of straight into her own waking nightmare. Authors will get a kick out of the way Argylle pokes fun at the lot of us for having full-blown conversations with our muses as they reassure us or nag us about our bad plot points. The gimmick gives Cavill a lot to do with physical humor that he hasn’t had much of an opportunity to experiment with previously.

Howard and Rockwell are absolutely delightful together on screen as they dance their way through the chaotic spy romp that Vaughn has crafted around them. There is a natural ease and familiarity between them, right from the very start, that paves the way for the twists and turns that unfold in the latter acts. Vaughn never lied when he called Argylle his answer to Romancing the Stone—there is, indeed, romance to be found here. While the romance is very much a subplot of the film, it is more genuine than comparable spy romances found in the James Bond franchise (with the exception of Casino Royale, which can never be beaten).

Towards the mid-point of the final act, Argylle gives way to an epic fight sequence that puts new meaning to the saying “fighting is just like dancing,” complete with choreography and a killer soundtrack. It’s a scene that could only be thought up by a mind that has grown up with Eurovision. It may be one of the cheesiest scenes that Vaughn has conjured up yet. Then again, there was that goat scene in The King’s Man, and what do goats make? Cheese.

Was Agent Argylle the Friends We Made Along the Way?

If you were worried that Agent Argylle would turn into another Elly Conway situation, rest assured that you will walk out of Argylle knowing exactly who Agent Argylle is. Call me the Keeper of Secrets, but I don’t plan on revealing who the “real” Agent Argylle is in this review, and I implore you to go into the film entirely unspoiled. The truth is well worth the wait. What I can tell you is who Agent Argylle—the fictional character—is.

Agent Argylle (Cavill) is a suave and debonair spy with a terrible haircut that is eerily reminiscent of Ivan Drago. He works with a team of fellow spies, played by John Cena and Ariana DeBose, to take down an ominous organization that is eerily similar to the Division that is out to get Elly and Aidan in the real world. While the teasers for the film make it seem like Cavill’s Argylle is a major player in the film, he is more of a figment of Elly’s imagination for the better part of the film. He pops up in reflections or as Aidan whenever Elly is under tremendous amounts of stress and searching inward for what she needs to do.

While he is mostly relegated to Elly’s panicked hallucinations, Cavill’s Argylle fits neatly into the line-up of the larger-than-life agents that Vaughn’s mind has conjured up in The Kingsman universe. This leads us to another question that Argylle will inevitably provoke.

How Does 'Argylle' Compare to the 'Kingsman' Franchise?

Well… can one truly compare Argylle as a separate entity to The Kingsman franchise once the credits roll? Once Elly and Aidan make the jump across the pond, Vaughn wastes no time showing off a Statesman-branded can of soda. This could just be an Easter egg for eagle-eyed fans like myself—but that isn’t necessarily the case.

Stylistically, Argylle feels like the cooler cousin of The Golden Circle—with the same amount of slow-motion call-outs, questionable CGI sequences, and delightfully corny humor. While there are no code names to be found in Argylle, it is quite obvious that Vaughn is building to something with a shared universe, and it’s exciting to see a director get to play with these madcap spy stories that no one else is doing presently. As the kids these days say: “Let him cook.” While there does appear to be some crossover between the two franchises, don't think too deeply about the fact that both universes feature Samuel L. Jackson and Sofia Boutella.

If you dislike the Kingsman universe, then Argylle may not be for you either. Vaughn remains steadfast in his belief that cinema should be fun sometimes, and this film is insanely fun. Whether you’re laughing at the crêpes jokes, snickering at the Cats & Dogs-level feline CGI, or snorting at the balls-to-the-wall figure skating sequence, you’re going to have a hell of a good time with Argylle. At its core, it's a light-hearted spy romp that riffs on a lot of the soap opera tropes that crossover into the realm of espionage. "Dumb fun" might get thrown around a lot with Vaughn's films, and it might be true, but Argylle does try to be smart in its execution. While some of the reveals might be easy to sleuth out for seasoned mystery pros, the gasps in the audience will make you wish you weren't so clever.

The rumors are true: Matthew Vaughn’s Argylle is the perfect date movie, even if the date is with yourself. Bryce Dallas Howard makes for an exceptional lead—which is no surprise, given how much of a scene stealer she was in the Jurassic World trilogy, but she’s up against tough competition here. Alfie (Chip) has his claws out, ready to tear his way through every scene he’s in.

Argylle REVIEW Matthew Vaughn's Argylle is the perfect date movie with an exceptional Bryce Dallas Howard leading what proves to be a light-hearted spy romp. 8 10 Pros Bryce Dallas Howard expertly balances the duality of the role.

Chip steals the show, even in CGI form.

Henry Cavill getting to be a charming weirdo is worth the 2-hour runtime. Cons The CGI really leaves something to be desired.

Act 2 drags a little, but even then it's still a lot of fun.

