The Big Picture Argylle is an upcoming spy film with a star-studded cast, including Henry Cavill and Bryce Dallas Howard.

The film's official song, "Electric Energy," is a collaboration between Boy George, Ariana DeBose, and Nile Rodgers.

The movie follows an author of spy novels, played by Dallas Howard, who finds herself caught up in real-life espionage.

Once shrouded in mystery, the haze of mystique surrounding Matthew Vaughn’s (the Kingsman franchise) latest film, Argylle, has finally started to lift as the film approaches its release date on February 2. Sure, the feature has all the makings of a James Bond spy flick with a handsome leading man thanks to Henry Cavill (The Witcher) and the savvy true brains-behind-the-operation in Bryce Dallas Howard (Jurassic World), but what about a catchy bit of theme music? While pop megastar Dua Lipa (Barbie) is joining the all-star cast, it’s the combination that we never knew we needed with Boy George, Ariana DeBose, and Nile Rodgers bringing the unbridled power in the film’s official song, “Electric Energy.” In a hot-off-the-press music video, the trio captures all the vibes of the funky film, rolled into a three-minute dance-fest.

The poppy bass line at the top of the music video for “Electric Energy” can come from only one source, as it’s obvious that Rodgers, who’s known for his work with his band, Chic, as well as other artists including David Bowie, Diana Ross, Madonna, and more, has more than had his hand in the track. In all of his glam glory, Boy George kicks off the lyrics while a disco ball spins above him.

Singing into the mirror, a handful of the film’s stars including Dallas Howard, Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad), and Sam Rockwell (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri) mouthing the words right back to him all while getting their respective grooves on. Sliding in with those sweet harmonies is Academy Award-winner Ariana DeBose (West Side Story), with even more stars including John Cena (Peacemaker) and Samuel L. Jackson (Snakes on a Plane) getting in on the fun until the music comes to a halt. Oh - and, don’t worry as the film’s real star - a fluffy cat named Alfie - also has his chance to shine.

What’s ‘Argylle’ About?

There aren’t many promotional campaigns that have scrambled our brains as much as the lead-up to Argylle has, but the truth is coming more into the light as the film approaches its release date. Based on a novel, the book from which Argylle draws its story was penned by an elusive author who goes under the pseudonym of Elly Conway, a name also given to Dallas Howard’s leading lady. Whether it be for promotional purposes or an even juicier reason (like the theory that Taylor Swift is the real writer), the mystery surrounding the writer has only drummed up more intrigue.

In the film, Dallas Howard stars as Elly Conway, an author of a celebrated series of spy novels. Although the scribe pens romantic and action-packed stories that see the main character travel to exotic locations and get himself in and out of all sorts of trouble, Elly’s most happy when she’s sitting at home with her computer and her cat. But, when the plots of her books begin to mirror the missions of an espionage agency, Conway finds herself as the most wanted woman in the world.

You can shake what your mama gave ya to the official music video for “Electric Energy” below and join in the adventure when Argylle arrives in theaters on February 2. Find out even more about the spy flick in our all-encompassing guide.