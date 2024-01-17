The Big Picture Collider is hosting an IMAX screening event for the upcoming action-packed thriller Argylle, featuring a star-studded cast including Bryce Dallas Howard and Henry Cavill.

Got plans for Valentine's Day? Now you do! Celebrate a little early with us at Collider with our next IMAX screening event, where you can check out a blockbuster movie ahead of its official release on the biggest screen. This time we're watching Matthew Vaughn’s Romancing the Stone-inspired espionage comedy, Argylle, starring Bryce Dallas Howard and Henry Cavill, followed by a special Q&A with Vaughn. To get your hands on some free tickets, read on for full details.

Argylle is an action-packed thriller about the reclusive Elly Conway (Howard), who despite her agoraphobia and peculiar disposition, is the flourishing author of a popular spy series based on her dreamy James Bond-esque main, agent Argylle (Cavill). Her novels drip with flashy gadgets, quippy one-liners, and everything that makes espionage so tantalizing to the masses. Oh, and they somehow also mirror the top-secret goings-on of a real-life underground spy organization. This captures the attention of some very powerful people, those who want to use Elly’s bizarre talent to their advantage, like the dastardly dashing character Bryan Cranston plays, and those who want to protect Elly and her Scottish Fold feline companion, Chip, like agent Aidan (Sam Rockwell).

In addition to Cavill, Howard, Cranston, and Rockwell, Argylle’s star-studded cast also features Samuel L. Jackson, Dua Lipa, Sofia Boutella, John Cena, Catherine O’Hara, Ariana DeBose, and more.

‘Argylle’ Screening Details

If you’re in the NYC area or have the means to get there, come join us on Monday, January 29 at AMC Lincoln Square 13. The IMAX screening begins at 5:00 pm, followed by a Q&A with director Matthew Vaughn, hosted by Collider’s Steven Weintraub. Vaughn is a producer and director who’s dabbled in spy thrillers with the Kingsman trilogy, as well as helmed Stardust, X-Men: First Class, and Kick-Ass.

How to Get ‘Argylle’ Tickets

To enter for a chance to win tickets, hit this link to provide us with your email address, and be sure to let us know if you’d like to bring a guest with you. RSVP as soon as possible to make sure you get your hands on some tickets because this one’s going to go fast! Again, the screening will begin at 5:00 pm. We’ll contact the winners in the days leading up to January 29, so keep an eye out. If you want to be sure to snag tickets to this event, you can purchase tickets by clicking here.

Argylle is in theaters on February 2.