It’s almost time to meet the real Agent Argylle as director Matthew Vaughn’s latest spy film is set to hit the big screen this Friday. As audiences eagerly await the arrival of the Henry Cavill-starring action movie, a brand-new clip has been revealed via the official Fandango X account, which showcases an epic fight scene featuring the film’s main characters.

The clip is an extended sequence of what was previously revealed in the film’s official trailer, where spy novelist Elly Conway (Bryce Dallas Howard) finds herself in the midst of a real spy conspiracy. Featuring Sam Rockwell as a real-life spy in hand-to-hand combat in a high-speed train, the clip effectively showcases the fun, fast-paced action that fans have come to love from Vaughn’s previous work, such as the Kingsman franchise.

Interestingly though, Cavill also makes an appearance in the clip as the titular Agent Argylle, a fictional character in the film’s universe, who can be seen inter-spliced into the fight scene from the perspective of Conway. What this might insinuate remains a mystery for now, as the film has so far maintained a very secretive marketing campaign. According to previous reports, all the footage shown in the film’s marketing material has only been from the first 28 minutes of the movie, which means audiences are likely in for a few twists and turns when they experience the action-packed thrill ride this February.

What We Do Know About ‘Argylle’ So Far

While the plot of Argylle remains a mystery that audiences are eager to solve, details that have been revealed so far hint that the film centers on spy novelist Elly Conway, who finds herself caught up in the very real, and very dangerous, world of espionage. As it turns out, the very stories she writes end up mirroring real events within the spy world, which makes her the big target of a sinister underground syndicate. What happens next to Conway, and who is the real Agent Argylle? Only time will tell when the movie releases in theaters this Friday. Vaughn directs the movie, with its script penned by Jason Fuchs. Howard, Rockwell, and Cavill star alongside Bryan Cranston, Catherine O'Hara, Dua Lipa, Ariana DeBose, John Cena, Samuel L. Jackson, and Sofia Boutella. In addition to directing and writing the film, Vaughn and Fuchs also serve as producers on the project with Adam Bohling and David Reid.

Argylle debuts exclusively in theaters on February 2. Check out the official clip from the upcoming spy film below.