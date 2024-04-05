The Big Picture Get ready for a wild ride with the romantic action spy caper Argylle, starring Bryce Dallas Howard as author Elly Conway.

Follow Conway as she teams up with a real-life secret agent to stop a spy syndicate, using her own book plots to outsmart assassins.

Argylle delivers lighthearted fun, clever twists, and a standout performance by Chip the cat - perfect for a fun movie night in.

Argylle, the romantic action spy caper from Matthew Vaughn, will soon be available to watch at home as Apple has announced a release date for the movie, which starred Bryce Dallas Howard as the author Elly Conway. The film will begin streaming on the service on April 12, just one week from today. Argylle stars Howard as Conway, as the story sends the reclusive author on an adventure spanning the entire circumference of the world. Although she's earned fame and fortune worldwide for her bestselling series of glamorous espionage novels starring the titular agent, Argylle (Henry Cavill), nothing makes her happier than a quiet night at home writing with her beloved cat by her side.

That life is interrupted, however, after she meets Aidan (Sam Rockwell), a real-life secret agent who reveals that her books directly reflect the actions of a notorious spy syndicate. She joins forces with her unexpected companion, along with her cat Alfie, on a mission to stop the devious organisation's nefarious plans while using the contents of her books to keep one step ahead of the assassins in pursuit of them.

Is 'Argylle' Worth Watching?

Collider's Maggie Lovitt was a big fan of the movie, praising it for its lightheartedness, fun and joy in its execution — and she loved the performance of Chip the cat, too.

If you dislike the Kingsman universe, then Argylle may not be for you either. Vaughn remains steadfast in his belief that cinema should be fun sometimes, and this film is insanely fun. Whether you’re laughing at the crêpes jokes, snickering at the Cats & Dogs-level feline CGI, or snorting at the balls-to-the-wall figure skating sequence, you’re going to have a hell of a good time with Argylle. At its core, it's a light-hearted spy romp that riffs on a lot of the soap opera tropes that crossover into the realm of espionage. "Dumb fun" might get thrown around a lot with Vaughn's films, and it might be true, but Argylle does try to be smart in its execution. While some of the reveals might be easy to sleuth out for seasoned mystery pros, the gasps in the audience will make you wish you weren't so clever. The rumors are true: Matthew Vaughn’s Argylle is the perfect date movie, even if the date is with yourself. Bryce Dallas Howard makes for an exceptional lead—which is no surprise, given how much of a scene stealer she was in the Jurassic World trilogy, but she’s up against tough competition here. Alfie (Chip) has his claws out, ready to tear his way through every scene he’s in.

Argylle is available to on Apple TV+ beginning April 12.