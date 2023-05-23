Henry Cavill might not play Superman or Geralt again, but fans can surely expect him as the Bond-like lead in the Apple TV+ original film Argylle (2023). The spy thriller directed by Matthew Vaughn is expected to be the first installment of a three-picture franchise, with stories set in multiple locations. Although most details about this highly anticipated production remain under wraps, the star-studded cast (which includes pop phenomenon Dua Lipa) is already sparking excitement among enthusiasts of the spy genre. From the release date to the plot, here is everything we know so far about Cavill's upcoming film.

When and Where Is Argylle Releasing?

2023 is a big year for spy films. With Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One and Gal Gadot's Heart of Stone coming out this year, it doesn't hurt to add another title to the watchlist. Argylle is expected to come out in 2023, however, an official release date hasn't been announced yet. Since the official release date hasn't been disclosed as of now, there is also no news about when it will be available to stream. However, since it is an Apple TV+ original, we know the film will be available on the streaming platform once it comes out. If you aren't an Apple TV+ subscriber yet, you will have to subscribe to the streaming service to watch Argylle. The subscription costs $6.99 per month after a 7-day free trial.

Does Argylle Have a Trailer?

There is no official trailer for Argylle yet, but keep an eye on this page because it will be updated once new information comes out. In the meantime, here is a sneak peek at the teaser trailer and first-look image of Henry Cavill and Dua Lipa in what seems to be a dance.

What Is Argylle About?

Here is the official plot summary as per Apple TV +:

“The spy thriller follows the globe-trotting adventures of a super-spy named Argylle across the U.S., London, and other exotic locations.”

Who's In the Argylle Cast?

As previously mentioned, Cavill will play the main spy in Argylle. The actor will share the screen with Dua Lipa in what was supposed to be her acting debut, but since the singer is also credited on Greta Gerwig's Barbie, her second cinematic role might be the first that audiences will actually get to see. The three-time Grammy winner will also contribute to the film's title track and score. In an episode of her podcast, Lipa spoke to Dan Levy about her experience taking "baby steps" into acting:

"It's been really great, there’s just parts about, you know, wanting to do small things, for me at the moment that I feel comfortable that I can deliver in. I think the fear of people's opinion and not being good at something like that still scares me whether it's like a small role, especially when it's something that I've never really done before."

Other stars who are part of Argylle's cast include Ariana DeBose (West Side Story), Bryce Dallas Howard (Jurassic World), Sam Rockwell (Jojo Rabbit), Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad), Catherine O'Hara (Schitt's Creek), Samuel L. Jackson (Pulp Fiction), Rob Delaney (Deadpool 2), and John Cena (The Suicide Squad), among others.

Is Argylle Based on a Book?

The upcoming film is based on a forthcoming novel by first-time author Ellie Conway. The book will be officially on sale starting November 9, 2023, and it will be published by Bantam. Here is the synopsis:

"A luxury train speeding towards Moscow and a date with destiny. A CIA plane was downed in the jungles of the Golden Triangle. A Nazi hoard entombed in the remote mountains of South-West Poland. A missing treasure, the eighth wonder of the world, lost for seven decades. One Russian magnate's dream of restoring a nation to greatness has set in motion a chain of events that will take the world to the brink of chaos. Only Frances Coffey, the CIA's most legendary spymaster, can prevent it. But to do so, she needs someone special. Enter Argylle, a troubled agent with a tarnished past who may just have the skills to take on one of the most powerful men in the world. If only he can save himself first..."

Although Argylle isn't available to purchase yet, Conway is already working on a follow-up novel. This is due to the fact the spy thriller is the first installment of a franchise. Here is what Zygi Kamasa, CEO of the film's production company Marv Studios, had to say about the future of this Apple TV+ project:

"We are delighted that we will be starting our fourth, and by far the biggest, feature film production since the start of the global pandemic. It demonstrates both our desire to scale up our production activity and our ambition to continue to launch new franchises beyond the Kingsman series of films."

Who Is Making Argylle (And When and Where Was It Filmed)?

As mentioned, Matthew Vaughn is the director of Argylle, and it isn't the first time that he works on a spy film. He has previously co-written, directed, and produced the Kingsman franchise, starring Colin Firth and Taron Egerton. Other notable projects that Vaughn is credited with include Stardust, X-Men First Class, and Two Smoking Barrels. In a statement, the director shared his first thoughts after reading the manuscript for the spy thriller:

“When I read this early draft manuscript I felt it was the most incredible and original spy franchise since Ian Fleming’s books of the 50s."

The screenwriter for Argylle is Jason Fuchs, who previously penned the scripts for Wonder Woman and Ice Age: Continental Drift. Fuchs will also be a producer alongside Vaughn, Adam Bohling, and David Reid. Zygi Camasa, Carlos Peres, Claudia Vaughn, and Adam Fishbach are working as executive producers. Daniel Ilabaca and George Richmond are the cinematographers and the music is by Lorne Balfe. Argylle is produced by Marv Studios and Apple Studios. The film was shot between August 2021 and January 2022 in various locations within the US and the UK.