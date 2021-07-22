Deadline has reported that Ari Aster’s Disappointment Blvd. has expanded its cast with Parker Posey (Lost in Space), Stephen McKinley Henderson (Dune), Denis Ménochet (The French Dispatch), Hayley Squires (In the Earth), Michael Gandolfini (The Many Saints of Newark), and Zoe Lister-Jones (director of The Craft: Legacy). The new cast members will join Joaquin Phoenix in Aster’s next movie.

Disappointment Blvd. is being kept mostly under wraps, but this is the second big batch of cast members added to the project in the last couple of months. Back in June, we learned Broadway legends Nathan Lane and Pattie LuPone are attached to the project, which will also feature Amy Ryan and Kylie Rogers. However, so far, we only know Disappointment Blvd. will follow a successful entrepreneur through an intimate story that spans decades.

It’s unclear if Aster’s next movie will also be a horror feature. But given the director’s success with Hereditary and Midsommar, we would be all disappointed if Disappointment Blvd. didn’t scar us for life. As with his previous films, Aster will write and direct Disappointment Blvd., which will be his third project funded by producer A24.

It could be interesting to see how Aster makes a movie outside of horror. However, his two released featured films are among the most disturbing cinema experience conjured in the last decade. It would be great if Aster would analyze fame and fortune through his twisted lens.

Disappointment Blvd. is being produced by Lars Knudsen, who is behind other great A24 projects, including The Witch, American Honey, and Robert Eggers' upcoming feature, The Northman. There’s still no news about when the movie will start filming, or when we can expect to see Aster's latest.

