Fans of the horror genre love Ari Aster’s work. He’s behind titles like Midsommar, Hereditary, Beau is Afraid, and many more that take audiences on a wild ride full of thrill, psychological horror, and jump scares in equal measure. Next, the filmmaker is bringing Eddington which has now found A24’s backing, the studio that also brought Aster’s other works to the big screen, and has set a release window for the feature.

Variety reports that A24 is eyeing a summer release for the film, which stars Joaquin Phoenix, Pedro Pascal, Emma Stone, and Austin Butler. Described as an “electric thriller,” the movie is also in contention for Cannes debut, which will also mark Aster’s debut at the festival. The feature began production in March 2024 and is currently in post-production. Per the report, A24 is bringing the film to the European Film Market in Berlin this month.

What Do We Know About ‘Eddington’?