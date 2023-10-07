While Ari Aster's filmography might not be for everyone, it is an undeniably interesting and singular body of work. He released a series of short films between 2008 and 2016, some of which became fairly well known (and infamous) while others are generally quite obscure. Then, in 2018, his feature film debut, Hereditary, made him an instantly significant figure within the horror genre, and his feature films made since then have continued to be interesting and challenging.

What follows is a ranking of all the movies Ari Aster has made so far, both short films and those that are feature-length. Many of these aren't for the faint of heart, but it is surprising to see how not everything he's made specifically belongs to the horror genre. Strong-willed people who enjoy horror, very dark comedy, and at times distressing/tragic stories might well find it worthwhile to explore Aster's entire cinematic output to date.

11 'Herman’s Cure-All Tonic' (2008)

Every director has to start somewhere, and Ari Aster started his filmography with the 2008 short film Herman's Cure-All Tonic. It's not the worst thing in the world by any means, but it doesn't have a great deal about it that truly stands out or feels exciting, and it's safe to say that it would probably be languishing in obscurity were it not for Aster's later shorts/movies.

It does center around a strained/uncomfortable dynamic between family members, which is something that can be said about a fair few Ari Aster films. The plot here follows what happens when the son of a pharmacy owner decides to fight back against his abusive father and do things for himself. It blends comedy and horror without being hugely funny or scary, but for a 12-minute film made by a young filmmaker (Aster was 22 in 2008), it's not bad.

10 'TDF Really Works' (2011)

Should TDF Really Works actually count as an Ari Aster film? Even for a short film, it's super short, clocking in at 2 minutes and 44 seconds. It also has a premise where describing it would give everything away, and said description is impossible to spell out without getting obscene. It's a fake infomercial, essentially, for a bizarre product.

Calling it immature would be an understatement, but the shock comedy angle does make it kind of funny, even if laughing at it might make one feel very guilty and/or stupid. It's essentially a comedic sketch, and pretty inconsequential overall, but Aster's not the only well-known director to have shorts like this from way back in their filmography, as The Daniels made music videos and short films before Swiss Army Man and Everything Everywhere All at Once.

9 'Basically' (2014)

Fittingly, the premise for Basically is quite basic. It's a short film that runs for a quarter of an hour, and is essentially one extended monologue given to the camera in a variety of lavish locations by one young woman who talks about her luxurious yet somewhat unfulfilling life.

This is the point in the ranking where things start getting generally pretty good, with Basically only falling behind some other Aster shorts because it doesn't quite have the same punch. But its dark sense of humor and sarcasm does make it generally engaging, and it's also notable for starring Rachel Brosnahan, best known for her role in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

8 'The Turtle's Head' (2014)

In the same vein as TDF Really Works, The Turtle's Head is another Ari Aster short that has a ridiculous and arguably obscene premise revolving around a certain anatomical part. Also like that 2011 short, The Turtle's Head has quite an immature sense of humor, but it pushes things to a ridiculous extreme which does make the entire thing fairly funny.

It also has a bit more going for it stylistically than some other short films by Aster, given it's a parody of old detective stories and film noir movies. Here, the comedy comes from the detective protagonist becoming far more worried about a unique medical condition of his, rather than any case at hand. It's very silly and very strange, but proves genuinely funny in parts, too.

7 'Beau' (2011)

12 years before Beau Is Afraid, Ari Aster made Beau, which runs for just seven minutes compared to the feature-length version, which runs for almost three hours. Beau Is Afraid is made up of at least four distinct parts, with Beau being like a condensed version of Beau Is Afraid's first act, which was largely set in the title character's apartment.

When judged as a bite-sized piece of horror/comedy, Beau works pretty well, and proves engaging thanks to its tense and darkly funny story about an unlucky and anxious man battling against a world that seems to hate him. The only thing that holds it back is a somewhat underwhelming ending, but the rest of this short film - and its overall atmosphere - is impressive.

6 'C’est la Vie' (2016)

An Ari Aster short film that basically has the same premise/style as Basically, C’est la Vie is an overall stronger short than that 2014 one was. Like Basically, it involves a single character speaking and ranting to the camera throughout, but instead of a wealthy young woman, in C’est la Vie, the central character is a passionate and angry homeless man.

He rages against the horrible things in society, all the while the world continues turning in the background, seemingly oblivious to what he has to say. It's an effective satirical short film that feels harsh, funny, and somewhat poignant, and ends up achieving a great deal in what ends up being a film that runs for just eight minutes.

5 'The Strange Thing About the Johnsons' (2011)

Of all the traumatic and disturbing films Ari Aster has made, many will point to The Strange Thing About the Johnsons as his most disturbing and confronting. It tells a story about abuse within a family, but flips things by making it a son who abuses his father in some horrific ways; generally implied and heard rather than seen, but it's still incredibly upsetting.

It's a short film that's ultimately designed to provoke and alarm, and to this end, some may say that The Strange Thing About the Johnsons is perhaps too effective. Some might well find it the worst thing Aster's made, and some might appreciate how brazen and devastating it is, and call it one of his best works. It's likely to divide and traumatize, and it's hard not to have at least some (perhaps reluctant) admiration for how deep it wades into treacherous, despairing waters.

4 'Beau Is Afraid' (2023)

Expanding his 2011 short film Beau dramatically, Beau Is Afraid stands as Ari Aster's most ambitious film to date. It feels like his most unpredictable, too, because it's his first feature film where calling it "just" a horror film does it a huge disservice, as it's equal parts adventure, fantasy (maybe?), psychological drama, and dark comedy.

He'd made dark comedy short films before, but Beau Is Afraid was his first feature film to have consistent laughs... at least for viewers with a certain sense of humor. Some people might instead find this anxiety-laden odyssey too upsetting to be funny, or some might find it too weird and off-putting to even finish. It represents Aster making something wholly personal and not worrying a bit about what everyone will think, and to that end, Beau Is Afraid is much more admirable than it can ever be confusing (and make no mistake - it is still very, very confusing).

3 'Munchausen' (2013)

Besides 2011's The Strange Thing About the Johnsons, Munchausen is the most well-known short film Ari Aster's directed to date. It also explores a twisted family dynamic, but plays out like a silent film; one extended montage where the story of a mother's obsessive love for her son is told purely through visuals and music.

The effect is genuinely striking, and the technical skill on display here makes Munchausen arguably the greatest short film in Aster's body of work. It's not too horror-heavy either, even if the story does get horrifying, and instead feels like a stomach-churning family drama where the boldly colorful visuals just make the twisted aspects of the story feel even more uncomfortable.

2 'Midsommar' (2019)

Midsommar was Ari Aster's second feature film, and is easily one of the greatest things the filmmaker has made so far. It follows a group of friends who go on a trip to Sweden, with one member of their group reeling from a horrific family tragedy. Things get more horrific and tragic during their travels, as the group ends up getting involved in the unusual activities of a dangerous cult.

It's a psychological horror film that starts in a bold and dark fashion, and then gets continually more distressing as things go along. It deals thematically with grief and breakdowns in relationships, all the while featuring harrowing scenes of violence, psychological degradation, and hallucinations brought on by psychedelic mushrooms. It's not a fun movie by any means, but it is powerful and hard to forget.

1 'Hereditary' (2018)

A24 is an entertainment production company particularly well known for producing horror movies, with Hereditary being one of the best-known of all its titles. Hereditary's also notable for being Ari Aster's feature film debut, with the story here centering on a family dealing with intense loss, as well as other horrors potentially linked to their family tree.

It's a movie that pushes things uncomfortably far at times, with few horror films in recent memory able to compare when it comes to general traumatic content. Hereditary is likely to make anyone who watches it feel uneasy, upset, and very likely unnerved, but that's also what makes it so effective as a work of horror, ensuring it stands as Aster's overall best film to date.

