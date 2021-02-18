It’s officially official: Joaquin Phoenix is teaming up with Hereditary and Midsommar filmmaker Ari Aster for his next project. While rumors swirled last year that Phoenix was considering Aster’s next project as his next movie after winning an Oscar for Joker, he has formally signed on, and the movie now has a title and distributor.

Per Deadline, Aster’s next movie is called Disappointment Blvd. and it will be distributed by A24, which released Hereditary and Midsommar to tremendous critical acclaim and, in the case of Midsommar, pretty spectacular box office for a traumatizing horror film.

Disappointment Blvd. is described as “an intimate, decades-spanning portrait of one of the most successful entrepreneurs of all time.” Back in November, Discussing Film reported the movie was called Beau Is Afraid and described it as “a surrealist horror film set in an alternate present.” It’s unclear if this is the same project with a new name, or a different one, as Aster has a number of scripts he was considering for his next movie.

Image via A24

Related: Nuclear Take: Ari Aster Just Remakes Bad Horror Films

Phoenix is also poised to star as Napoleon Bonaparte in the Ridley Scott film Kitbag, but Deadline says it’s expected that he’ll first shoot Aster’s project as Scott is only just now getting ready to start shooting his crime thriller Gucci.

Phoenix is known to be picky about the projects he chooses, so it says a lot that he’s sparked to Aster’s next film. The actor will next be seen in Mike Mills’ new movie C’mon C’mon, and there are also those rumors about a Joker sequel but thus far nothing has materialized on that front.

Aster, meanwhile, is riding high following the acclaim for his genuinely upsetting feature Hereditary and then his left-turn with the equally upsetting (but in a different way) Midsommar. Disappointment Blvd. will no doubt have a similar impact, and it’s wildly exciting to know an actor of Phoenix’s caliber is going to be front and center.

KEEP READING: How the Ending of 'Joker' Highlights the Film's Biggest Problem

Share Share Tweet Email

The 'Girls5Eva' Trailer Gives Us '90s Girl Group Realness From Tina Fey, Sara Bareilles, & More This teaser is 2 good 2 be true.