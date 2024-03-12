The Big Picture Ari Aster's Eddington has an all-star cast including Joaquin Phoenix, Emma Stone, Pedro Pascal, and more.

The film is a Western Noir comedy, marking Aster's sixth collaboration with A24.

Joaquin Phoenix, who starred in Beau is Afraid, will lead the ensemble cast in Eddington.

Ari Aster’s Eddington is scheduled to start production in March 2024 and while the filmmaker is not a stranger to helming A-list actors in their individual films, he has assembled an all-star cast for his upcoming project! Yes, we’re talking about fresh castings including Joaquin Phoenix (Beau is Afraid), Emma Stone (Poor Things), Austin Butler (Elvis), Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us), and Luke Grimes (Yellowstone). Produced by A24, the film follows a small-town New Mexico sheriff who has higher aspirations in life. Aster is set to write, direct, and produce the film along with Lars Knudsen (Midsommar) under their Square Peg banner.

While the exact details of the plot have been kept under wraps for now, it's clear that the film will mark the sixth collaboration between Square Peg and A24, with the last four films being Hereditary, Midsommar, Dream Scenario, and Beau is Afraid. In addition to Eddington, Death of a Unicorn is the other upcoming collaboration between the two entities.

Eddington will mark the second time Aster is going to be working with Joaquin Phoenix. The Joker actor starred in Beau is Afraid, earning a Golden Globe nomination for his performance. The film was a dark comedy horror revolving around Phoenix’s character Beau, a troubled man who goes back home to see his mother. Eddington on the other hand is set to be a Western Noir comedy with Phoenix leading the ensemble cast.

The Star Cast of ‘Eddington’ Is Fresh off Some Pretty Successful Projects

In addition to Phoenix, Stone has also just won her second Academy Award for her lead performance in Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things, and her production endeavor with the Showtime series The Curse. Butler is currently riding the box-office high with Dune: Part Two alongside Zendaya and Timothee Chalamet. Pascal has earned critical acclaim with his performance as Joel in HBO’s The Last of Us and Grimes has already mastered the art of the Western genre with his performance in Yellowstone.

While this isn’t the first time Aster will be helming a project with so much talent, it is the first time for him to work with a full-blown all-star cast! The director has previously worked with Florence Pugh in the Swedish cult horror Midsommar which grossed over $82 Million, earning the record for A24’s highest-grossing film until Everything Everywhere All at Once came along in 2022.

In addition to our mains, the cast of Eddington also features Deirdre O'Connell (Eternal Sunshine of The Spotless Mind), Jamaican actor Micheal Ward, and Clifton Collins Jr (Jockey). Ward is reported to be the second lead of the film, playing Phoenix’s character’s deputy in a fictional copper mining town in contemporary New Mexico. What’s also interesting is that the story of Eddington is set during the COVID-19 pandemic, which is expected to leave a prominent impact on where the plot goes.

Nonetheless, the film is still in its early stages right now and there's no release date or first images yet! Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.