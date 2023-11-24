Ari Aster is a filmmaker known for his traumatic and grisly short films and features, with his uncompromising style making him one of the most controversial and celebrated horror directors working today. Even those who might not enjoy films like Hereditary, Midsommar, or Beau Is Afraid would have to acknowledge they're bold and at the very least creative, suggesting that Aster knows what he's doing behind the camera.

It's not surprising then to see Aster has great taste in movies, apparent from those he voted for in the 2022 Sight & Sound film poll, which is held every 10 years and asks filmmakers and film experts for their 10 personal favorites. Even though Aster suggested that "The ranking of art is a fool's errand," such foolishness can still be entertaining or interesting, and as such, the 10 films he voted for are ranked below (it should also be noted Aster included plenty of noteworthy honorable mentions when asked for his top 10).

10 'Songs from the Second Floor' (2000)

Directed by Roy Andersson

Songs from the Second Floor is a difficult film to summarize or even describe. It's made up of numerous sequences that don't always seem to be particularly related, with each scene comprising a single unbroken shot featuring next to no camera movement, and everything is very bleak, borderline surreal, sometimes darkly funny, and always understated.

On the comprehensible narrative front, it's all quiet, though each viewer's mileage will vary when it comes to what they're able to get out of such a vague and open-ended film. The deadpan tragicomic nature of it all does fall in line with aspects of Aster's style, suggesting that Songs from the Second Floor was likely an inspiration for the filmmaker, though it is overall a difficult watch that certainly won't be for everyone.

9 '8½' (1963)

Directed by Federico Fellini

Not only is Federico Fellini's 8½ one of Ari Aster's favorite movies, but it also ranks among the favorites of Guillermo del Toro. It's one of the all-time great films about what it's like to be a filmmaker, with 8½ being unapologetically inspired by Fellini's life, having a premise that sees a prominent director feeling increasingly overwhelmed with life, causing him to escape into worlds of dreams, memories, and fantasies.

It's not surprising that 8½ is a film that's beloved by other filmmakers, given Fellini's willingness to make this a particularly personal and in-depth film about the creative process. But rest assured: the atmosphere, inventive visuals, and fascinatingly introspective narrative still ensure this is an engaging watch even for the non-filmmakers out there.

8½ Release Date January 2, 1963 Director Federico Fellini Cast Claudia Cardinale Rating NR Runtime 138

8 'PlayTime' (1967)

Directed by Jacques Tati

Like Songs from the Second Floor, PlayTime is another somewhat odd comedic film without much by way of a conventional plot, but it's overall a breezier watch that's easier to get into. It was directed by and starred Jacques Tati, and follows his character, Monsieur Hulot, as he navigates/bumbles his way through a somewhat uncanny - or potentially futuristic - version of Paris.

Its premise is simple, as are many of the jokes, but from a filmmaking perspective, PlayTime is very complex and looks/feels unlike anything else in the history of cinema. As his most complicated and entertaining movie, it's understandable why this is regarded as Tati's best, and some of it even feels like a much less stressful and horrific version of Beau Is Afraid's more comedic moments.

7 'A Serious Man' (2009)

Directed by Joel and Ethan Coen

Though A Serious Man isn't technically a horror movie, it's remarkably tense and sometimes even nightmarish, with its comedy being pitch-black in nature. It follows a perpetually unlucky man as he faces challenges in his professional and family life, seeing everything unraveling in a way that refuses to ever slow down or ease off in intensity.

Even more so than PlayTime, it's easy to see this kind of chaos and continual build-up of tension as being a source of inspiration for Ari Aster's Beau Is Afraid. All in all, A Serious Man can't be called an easy or even fun watch, but it has entertainment value and is always riveting, despite - or perhaps because of - the level of discomfort it contains.

A Serious Man Release Date September 30, 2009 Director Ethan Coen, Joel Coen Cast Michael Stuhlbarg, Richard Kind, Fred Melamed, Sari Lennick, Aaron Wolff, Jessica McManus Rating R Runtime 105

6 'Sansho the Bailiff' (1954)

1954 was an impressive year for cinema, particularly when it came to Japanese films, as the year saw the releases of Seven Samurai, the original Godzilla, and Sansho the Bailiff. The latter's not quite as popular as the other two, perhaps, but is just as worthy of praise, and is similarly significant within the history of Japanese cinema.

Sansho the Bailiff is a bleak drama set in medieval Japan, and follows the way a family is torn apart when the patriarch is sent into exile while the rest of his family struggles to stay united. It's heavy and quite slow-paced, but undeniably ends up being an involving watch and is overall beautifully made and strongly acted.

5 'Persona' (1966)

Directed by Ingmar Bergman

Standing as one of the best and boldest movies of the 1960s, Persona is a disquieting psychological drama/thriller that's also one of the best-known directed by Ingmar Bergman. It's a film that provides far more than just a narrative, but broadly speaking, it revolves around the unique relationship between two women, and the ways in which they find their personalities beginning to merge.

It uses this as a jumping-off point to explore things surrounding identity, human nature, and any other number of complex thematic ideas one might see in such an out-there and distinctive film. Persona has the sort of atmosphere that feels almost reminiscent of a horror movie, making it understandable why Aster gravitates towards it.

4 'Raging Bull' (1980)

Directed by Martin Scorsese

Few characters explored throughout Martin Scorsese's filmography are as terrifying and monstrous as Jake LaMotta in Raging Bull, who uses pent-up rage and aggression to gain success as a ferocious boxer, though finds such aspects of his personality to ruin various aspects of his life outside the ring.

As a sports biopic, it's particularly dark and emotionally intense, and certainly doesn't make for an easy watch by any means. But the filmmaking on offer by Scorsese makes it riveting, as do the performances, particularly Robert De Niro in the lead role. While Scorsese's been an influence on Aster, things have now apparently gone the other way, too, with Scorsese claiming that aspects of Midsommar influenced his latest film, Killers of the Flower Moon.

Raging Bull Release Date November 14, 1980 Director Martin Scorsese Cast Robert De Niro, Cathy Moriarty, Joe Pesci, Frank Vincent, Nicholas Colasanto, Theresa Saldana Rating R Runtime 129

3 'Barry Lyndon' (1975)

Directed by Stanley Kubrick

Standing as one of Stanley Kubrick's longest and most ambitious films, Barry Lyndon is also one of his most acclaimed and perhaps challenging. Its titular character is a man who tries to elevate his position within society by any means necessary, even if it involves putting himself in great danger both physically and psychologically.

It all plays out in England during the 18th century, with numerous sequences captured beautifully and all in a way that feels very grounded and lived-in. It's hard not to get swept up by the lavish visuals and slow yet engaging narrative here, with Barry Lyndon being up there with the most impressive and awe-inspiring epic movies of all time.

2 'Vertigo' (1958)

Directed by Alfred Hitchcock

Vertigo is often considered one of Alfred Hitchcock's very best films, and for good reason. It's an intense psychological thriller about one man's descent into paranoia and obsession, coming about after he takes on a private investigator job for a friend who wants him to keep an eye on his mysterious wife.

Hitchcock gets deeper into the mind of his main character here than he does in most of his other (already quite psychological) films, and the results are harrowing and undoubtedly uncomfortable in parts. Its ambition and beautiful visuals ensure it's one of the most impressive movies of its decade, and an undeniably necessary title for all film buffs to watch at least once.

Vertigo Release Date May 28, 1958 Director Alfred Hitchcock Cast James Stewart, Kim Novak, Barbara Bel Geddes, Tom Helmore, Henry Jones, Raymond Bailey Runtime 128

1 'Shoah' (1985)

Directed by Claude Lanzmann

A documentary that's arguably the greatest of all time, Shoah is one of the most difficult-to-watch yet essential pieces of filmmaking of all time. Across over nine hours, it aims to unpack the horrors of the Holocaust without any archival footage or dramatizations, instead relying solely on interviews with various people associated with one of the grimmest events in modern history.

Ari Aster summarizes Shoah as being an essential film because of how dedicated its director Claude Lanzmann was when it came to conducting the tremendously difficult and troubling interviews that comprise the entire film. Given Shoah's ambition, vital historical importance, and impossible-to-forget nature, it's easy to call it one of the greatest films - documentary or otherwise - of all time.

