Academy Award winner Ariana DeBose, Emmy Award winner Amanda Seyfried, Chloe Fineman and Megan Stalter are set to lead My Ex-Friend’s Wedding, a new comedy from Blockers director Kay Cannon. Per Variety, My Ex-Friend's Wedding will find the four actresses playing childhood best friends.

After a fifth, estranged member of the group leaves them a drunken voicemail in which she admits that her impending wedding is a mistake, the quartet "sets out to stop [the ex-friend's] wedding and rekindle the friendship they once shared."

The film was co-written by newcomer Ashley Rodger and the novelist Taylor Jenkins Reid. Jenkins Reid is currently enjoying something of a moment, with four of her books being turned into movies or streaming series. These include Prime Video's new show, Daisy Jones & The Six, with Riley Keough and Sam Clafin; One True Loves, starring Philipa Soo, Simu Liu, and Luke Bracey, for which the author herself penned the screenplay; and The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo and Malibu Rising, which are currently being developed into adaptations by Netflix and Hulu, respectively.

Image via Hulu

DeBose was the breakout star of Steven Spielberg's West Side Story, for which she won the 2022 Oscar for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role. She was most recently seen in the Apple TV+ series Schmigadoon!, and has a number of high-profile projects in the pipeline, including the Spider-Man-adjacent adventure Kraven the Hunter and Argylle, the latest spy film from The King's Man director Matthew Vaughn.

Seyfried's performance as entrepreneur/con-artist Elizabeth Holmes in The Dropout landed her an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie last year. She'll next appear in the Apple TV+ show The Crowded Room alongside Tom Holland, and recently began production on the film Seven Veils, which will reunite her with Chloe filmmaker Atom Egoyan.

Fineman's career has skyrocketed since she joined the cast of Saturday Night Live in 2019. She was most recently seen playing Marion Davies in Babylon, and has a role in Francis Ford Coppolla's upcoming sci-fi drama Megalopolis.

Stalter is best known for her recurring role as 'Kayla' on HBO's Hacks. She recently filmed a role in First Time Female Director, the upcoming feature writing/directing debut from comedian Chelsea Peretti.

Production on My Ex-Friend's Wedding is set to begin production sometime in 2023. Sony Pictures will distribute the film worldwide. You can check our our interview with DeBose below: