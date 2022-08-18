West Side Story standout Ariana DeBose has landed another new project! Prime Video and Blumhouse Television announced that the actress will lead the upcoming psychological thriller House of Spoils. The film marks the latest collaboration between Amazon and Blumhouse, a partnership that began in 2019.

House of Spoils follows a chef (DeBose) who opens a "farm-to-table affair" restaurant located on a remote estate. Despite the excitement that comes with any new venture, the chef faces "kitchen chaos, a dubious investor, and crushing self-doubts." Not to mention the spirit of the former estate owner, who only aims to be a saboteur.

Though DeBose is a seasoned actress, she most recently commanded the spotlight after her performance as Anita in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story remake. Her performance garnered widespread praise from critics and general audiences alike. She ultimately earned the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress, becoming the first openly queer woman of color to do so. Prior to playing Anita, DeBose also starred in Netflix movie rendition of The Prom as Alyssa. She also held a recurring role in Apple TV's Schmigadoon! and can currently be seen in HBO's Westworld. Her upcoming projects include Kraven the Hunter and Two and Only.

RELATED: Billie Eilish, Ariana DeBose, and Ryusuke Hamaguchi Among 397 Invitees to Join The Academy

House of Spoils comes from an original idea by Bridget Savage Cole and Danielle Krudy, both of whom write and will direct the feature. Chris McCumber, president of Blumhouse Television, and Jeremy Gold executive produce. Blumhouse's Jason Blum, Secret Engine's Alex Scharfman, Lucas Joaquin, and Drew Houpt, and Divide/Conquer's Adam Hendricks and Greg Gilreath serve as producers.

Julie Rapaport, head of movies at Amazon Studios, expressed her excitement for the film, stating:

"Since 'Blow the Man Down,' we have been huge fans of Bridget and Danielle’s unique filmmaking voice and knew we needed to be a part of whatever they wanted to do next. Pairing their thrilling script with Ariana’s incredible talent is a dream come true, and we could not be more excited to bring this story to the screen and to our customers around the world."

McCumber added:

"We’re excited to see Ariana’s fresh, bold and spirited energy that won her an Oscar in a role that is completely different. And with the gifted filmmaking team of Bridget and Danielle, the talent in front of and behind the camera is exceptional."

Production for House of Spoils is scheduled to begin this Fall. While there's currently no release date, it will premiere on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories. Check out Collider's interview with DeBose and her West Side Story co-star David Alvarez below: