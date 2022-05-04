The biggest night in Broadway, and theater in general, is just over a month away, and what better way to celebrate the occasion than by bringing in one of the scene's most prominent actors to helm the event. Ariana DeBose will take the reins for the upcoming 75th Annual Tony Awards as the show makes its grand return to Radio City Music Hall on June 12. As a Tony nominee and overall theater veteran, DeBose will bring an air of prestige as she celebrates the night with her colleagues.

While her on-screen roles have put her on the map for many, DeBose's on-stage performances have really defined her career. One of her most notable productions came back in 2015 when she played opposite Broadway legend Lin-Manuel Miranda in the groundbreaking musical Hamilton as a member of the original cast. Her Tony nod though came for her turn as legendary Disco queen Donna Summer in Summer: The Donna Summer Musical. While she didn't pull off a win for her performance, she did snag the Chita Rivera Award for Outstanding Female Dancer in a Broadway Show and also garnered a nomination for a Drama League Award. Beyond those, her Broadway credits are many and varied, ranging from Pippin to Stephen Sondheim's Company.

DeBose's career on screen has really taken off in recent years in part due to her turn in the musical television series Schmigadoon!, though her starring role in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story has launched her into the stratosphere. Her dynamic performance garnered her an Academy Award, solidifying her presence in film and opening the door for other upcoming high-profile productions including Kraven the Hunter. With that win, she also made history as the first openly Queer woman of color to take home an Oscar. She's also slated to appear in the star-studded Matthew Vaughn-directed Argylle which is set to release later this year.

DeBose was also an easy choice due to how much good she puts in the world. She's part of the International Board of Covenant House which helps homeless youth, many of whom are LGBTQ+, and she's on the board for A is For, an organization started by Martha Plimpton fighting for safe and equal access to abortion without stigma. "I’m coming home! I’m so honored to celebrate 75 years of excellence in theatre, but more importantly every member of this community who poured themselves into making sure the lights of Broadway have the opportunity to shine brightly once again!” DeBose said in a statement. “This is a dream come true, and I’m excited to see you all on June 12."

Heather Hitchens, the President and CEO of the American Theatre Wing and Charlotte St. Martin and President of The Broadway League, praised the decision, saying "The 75th Tony Awards celebration is a big moment for all of us in the theatre community, and in Ariana we have found the perfect host to lead this celebration. We can’t wait to see Ariana take the stage on June 12 and dazzle, inspire, and entertain us."

The Tony Awards eligibility cut-off was also extended for this year's award show to May 4, meaning any Broadway productions that meet all other requirements will be accepted. The 75th Annual Tony Awards Nominations will take place on May 9 at 9 a.m. ET on the Tony Awards YouTube channel and will have Tony Award winner Adrienne Warren and nominee Joshua Henry hosting.

The 75th Annual Tony Awards air live coast-to-coast on CBS and Paramount+ from 8:00 to 11:00 p.m. ET/5:00 to 8:00 p.m. PT. Exclusive streaming content will air for an hour before the show.

