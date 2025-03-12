Just weeks after celebrating her first Oscar nomination, Ariana Grande has announced a deluxe edition of her latest album, “Eternal Sunshine.” The new edition, entitled “Eternal Sunshine: Brighter Days Ahead” will be released on March 28th, and will include several new tracks. In addition, Grande herself announced on Instagram today that a short film will also be part of the release.

The official announcement of “Eternal Sunshine: Brighter Days Ahead” comes after weeks of speculation from fans of an impending deluxe album release. Grande teased on the Oscars red carpet that she recently had some memories erased from a clinic called “Brighter Days,” an allusion to the Lacuna clinic in the film “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind,” from which Grande sourced inspiration for the album. On March 7, Grande posted a grid to the Brighter Days Inc. Instagram account of an advertisement for the fictional company, that was also featured in the music video for her single, "We Can't Be Friends (Wait For Your Love)."

“Eternal Sunshine” was initially released in March 2024, and earned Grande a nomination for Best Pop Vocal Album at the 2025 Grammy Awards. Since then, the album has received two previous additional releases, including “Eternal Sunshine (Slightly Deluxe),” which included acoustic and a cappella renditions of “Imperfect For You” and “True Story” respectively, as well as a remix of hit single, “Yes, And?” that featured Mariah Carey. In October, Grande released “Eternal Sunshine (Slightly Deluxe And Also Live),” which included additional remixed tracks such as “Supernatural (with Troye Sivan),” and “The Boy Is Mine (with Brandy, Monica),” as well as live versions of some of the album’s biggest hit tracks.

This Deluxe Version Will Include a Short Film

On March 12, Grande posted what appears to be a teaser trailer for a short film entitled, “Brighter Days Ahead, The Short Film,” which is due to release the same day as the album. In the trailer, a robotic voice can be heard saying, “Welcome back, Peaches,” as the neon title of the short film crawls across the screen, before finishing to a brief cut of the Wicked star. While the “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind” influence seems all the apparent in marketing for the album so far, advertisements and album artwork have also included photos of Grande ascending into the air, guided by a beam of light.

“Eternal Sunshine: Brighter Days Ahead” is set to release on March 28. You can stream “Eternal Sunshine” below.