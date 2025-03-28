This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Ariana Grande has been more creatively busy than ever. Following the release of her seventh studio album, Eternal Sunshine, last year and her well-received performance as Glinda in the Jon M. Chu-helmed Wicked film (which will soon return for a second part this November 21), the Grammy winner is officially closing the door on a past era to usher in a new one with the release of the futuristic brighter days ahead short film. The 26-minute visual, written and directed by Christian Breslauer and Grande herself, comes shortly after the release of Eternal Sunshine’s deluxe edition.

The short film brings viewers back to Peaches, a character first seen in the Evan Peters-starring “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)” music video, and what transpired after she decided to wipe her memories off at the Brighter Days center. Only this time, 70 years after the events of the first video, the corporation has grown into a more advanced memory-wiping center dedicated to helping people erase painful memories while keeping all of the good ones. A nurse accompanies an elderly Peaches into a room where she relives all her happy memories from her early years to the peak of her singing career using a cutting-edge device. However, there’s one sorrowful catch: once she watches a specific memory, it's gone forever.