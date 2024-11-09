The Big Picture Collider's Perri Nemiroff sits down with Wicked stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo before Part 1 premieres on November 22.

During the interview, Grande and Erivo revisit first realizing that they were the perfect duo to bring Elphaba and Glinda to screen.

They also discuss the most challenging musical numbers, and reaching new heights with their craft.

Hop aboard this hype train because we're headed to Oz! In celebration of the upcoming theatrical release of Jon M. Chu's two-part feature adaptation of Wicked, our own Perri Nemiroff sat down with the cast for spoiler-free conversations about their experience on the long road to the Emerald City.

In this interview, headliners Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, our big screen Glinda and Elphaba, break down their lengthy prep process that began well before auditions even started and reveal which of the iconic Broadway musical numbers tested their unlimited skills. They also share the unforgettable lessons they learned on the Wicked set that they're eager to continue to apply to their work moving forward.

Check out their conversation in the video above or read the interview transcript below, and be sure to keep an eye out for Perri's interviews with Jeff Goldblum, Jonathan Bailey, Marissa Bode, and Ethan Slater coming soon!

Becoming Elphaba and Glinda Was a "Surreal" Experience

PERRI NEMIROFF: When you take on roles this iconic, there’s a lot of pressure, and there are a lot of people out there who have something to say about your casting. But, what really matters is that you believe, to your core, that you are right for these roles. So, do you remember the first thing you did either in prep or on set that made you stop and go, “This role is mine. I am Glinda,” and, “I am Elphaba?”

CYNTHIA ERIVO: The first thing that comes to mind is the first time I did a two-hour run on that treadmill to make sure that my body was prepped. The decision to train that hard to be ready for her is probably the thing that made me think, “Oh, you know what? I think I’m ready.” And also, just her story and the things she’s been through, they’re really close to things I’ve experienced myself. So, I was like, “I think I understand her implicitly, so I feel like I have the tools to tell her story.

You feel that understanding and passion leaping off the screen.

ERIVO: Thank you.

ARIANA GRANDE: We prepared so much even before the auditions. Maybe the readiness was there, but once it became real, it was a whole new, different level of gratitude. I don’t know. It was just very surreal.

These Iconic 'Wicked' Numbers Had the Stars "Dancing Through Life"

Did your favorite test their skills?

Going into filming now, of all the iconic songs that we see in the first film, which one did you think was going to be the most challenging for you to pull off, and ultimately, was it the most challenging, or did a different one catch you by surprise?

GRANDE: That’s a good one.

ERIVO: That is a good one, isn’t it?

GRANDE: Probably “Defying Gravity.”

ERIVO: Yeah, because of the practicality of it all. I didn’t know if that was gonna work in the air like that. So maybe that.

GRANDE: Yeah, probably “Defying Gravity.” I think maybe …

ERIVO: “Popular”?

GRANDE: No, I think “No One Mourns [the Wicked]" maybe, just because emotionally it’s a little bit a lot. [Laughs] It just felt very truthful, and it felt how I thought it would.

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo Learned They're Capabilities Are Unlimited

"Together, we're unlimited!"

Do correct me if I’m wrong, but from my limited perspective, I get the sense that this movie had a major impact on both of you as people and artists. What’s a new tool, technique, mentality about filmmaking that you know you gained making Wicked that you’re excited to apply to your careers going forward?

ERIVO: Learning how to fly and sing at the same time in harnesses.

GRANDE: You have to do that in your shows, like with an orchestra, just aerial and flying.

ERIVO: I think so. I think I learned just what my body could do. I didn’t know how far I could push it and how much I could do with it and my voice at the same time, and I think knowing that has been really thrilling.

GRANDE: I think I would say it about my voice. Similarly, I think what I learned technically about my own throat and my voice is it’s truly — not to be, like, whatever — but it’s unlimited if you train your muscles and your body to do certain things. You can do new things with your body that you didn’t know about before.

Wicked flies into theaters on November 22.

