Ariana Grande has had a busy start to 2025. After returning to her acting roots in Wicked, for which she was honored with her first-ever Oscar nomination for "Best Supporting Actress" as Glinda, Grande is now doubling down on her slate of talents, dropping a special deluxe version of her seventh studio album Eternal Sunshine, featuring six brand-new songs.

Titled Eternal Sunshine: Brighter Days Ahead, the extended album will be unveiled on Friday, March 28. Ahead of the record's release, the "thank u, next" songstress took to Instagram for a special unveiling of the new track titles. This includes an extended version of the first track on the main record, "Intro (End of the World)" and new songs: "Twilight Zone," "Warm," "Dandelion," "Past Life," and "Hampstead." The song titles lean into the ongoing themes of both the record and the upcoming short film, very much alluding to someone getting flashbacks of a previous life.

Bringing her two worlds together, Grande is set to honor the musical release with a special short film, which will be released alongside the deluxe edition. Titled Brighter Days Ahead, a brief teaser for the project spotlights a robotic voice saying: "Welcome back, Peaches," before a marble then charges toward the camera. Grande is only captured for a split second in the snippet, but devout audiences will recall Peaches as the character featured in the “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)" music video last year. In the video, Peaches is a woman looking to erase memories of her former love. To do so, she goes to the "Brighter Days" clinic, signing on the dotted line to give them "the exclusive permission to remove this person completely from your memory."

Ariana Grande Will Release Short Film 'Brighter Days Ahead' Alongside the Deluxe Edition

It's fair to say the short film will mark an exciting extension of the story captured in the music video, with a new Peaches seemingly free of the weight of her former love affair. Whether or not this will be the case, though, remains to be seen. The character is inspired by Clementine from Michel Gondry's 2004 romance Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, the inspiration for Grande's record of the same name. What will undoubtedly be of interest is how the film and deluxe tracks overlap, as there is potential for the tracks to feature in the short film given that the connotations of the song titles all align with themes of memory loss and yearning.

Eternal Sunshine: Brighter Days Ahead and the short film Brighter Days Ahead will land on March 28.

