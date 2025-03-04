The 97th Academy Awards officially took place last Sunday, and featured the crème de la crème of Hollywood's finest as they each battled it out to earn a coveted Golden Statue and cinematic immortality. Hosted by Conan O'Brien, the ceremony may have contained a few lows, but the glitz and the glamour of the film calendar's biggest night was always going to produce gravity-defying highs. In a change to the usual format, this year's ceremony didn't include performances of the nominees for Best Original song, instead choosing to produce unique performances that will honor important franchises and figures in film history.

From a tribute to Quincy Jones by the iconic Queen Latifah to a James Bond dedication featuring a dancing Margaret Qualley and vocal performances from the likes of Doja Cat and Raye, there really was something for everyone. However, the performance that had everyone talking was the one that opened the show, with perhaps the year's biggest stars in Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande performing "Defying Gravity," "Home," and "Somewhere Over the Rainbow," and truly blowing the roof off the Dolby Theatre. A true highlight of the night, it seems the world cannot stop talking about this performance or Grande's ruby-slipper-inspired dress, with tributes to their immense talent coming from all corners of the globe.

Perhaps most poignantly, a tribute to the performance came from Dorothy herself, Judy Garland's daughter, Lorna. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Monday, March 3, Lorna wrote, "Thank you to @arianagrande, @cynthiaerivo, & @theacademy for honoring my mother's memory so beautifully," adding, "Myself and my family are very grateful," before signing off, "All Love, Lorna." For women used to gushing praise from famous figures, this tribute from the closest one could get to Judy herself will likely bring a tear to both Ariana and Cynthia's eyes.

Did 'Wicked' Win Any Academy Awards?

A total of fifty films battled it out last Sunday to earn an Oscar, with Wicked nominated for ten of the ceremony's many categories. Among those nominations were nods for Best Actress, Best Supporting Actress, and Best Picture, with Wicked sadly losing out on all three counts to Mikey Madison, Zoe Saldaña, and Sean Baker's Anora respectively. However, all golden hope was not lost for Wicked's trip down the Academy's Yellow Brick Road, with the musical adaptation taking home two trophies: Best Costume Design for Paul Tazewell and Best Production Design for Lee Sandeles and Nathan Crowley. The Best Costume Design win for Tazewell officially made him the first Black man to win an Oscar in that category, a triumph that transcends the Golden Statue itself.

