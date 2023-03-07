Greenblatt also shares with us the moment during the '65' production she was dreading, as well as which day she was most excited for.

Starring opposite Adam Driver in the new sci-fi thriller, 65, is Ariana Greenblatt as Koa. Greenblatt is a star on the rise, having made leaps and bounds since her brief roles as young Gamora in Avengers: Infinity War and a young Nina in Jon Chu’s In the Heights. From her conversation with Collider’s Steve Weintraub for 65, it’s clear Greenblatt is already a natural as she discusses her easy rapport with Driver and the importance of “living in the environment and really understanding your character.” Greenblatt also shares with us the moment during production she was dreading, as well as which day she was most excited for.

In 65, a spacecraft helmed by Pilot Mills (Driver) crash lands on an uncharted planet. It isn’t long before Mills realizes he isn’t the sole survivor when he discovers a young girl named Koa (Greenblatt) in the wreckage. With only one last chance to escape, the two will have to journey across a dangerous and unknown land inhabited by deadly alien creatures. Produced by The Evil Dead's Sam Raimi and written and directed by the minds behind A Quiet Place (Scott Beck and Bryan Woods), 65 puts a spin on the alien genre by pitting man against the dinosaurs.

Greenblatt will next be seen in Greta Gerwig’s highly-anticipated, star-studded Barbie on July 21. In her interview, which you can watch in the video above or read below, Greenblatt teases her part in the movie and the unexpected surprises audiences won’t see coming.

COLLIDER: I'm just curious, this is obviously your first time being the lead in a movie like this. What actually surprised you about the process?

ARIANA GREENBLATT: I mean, it was, yeah, it was definitely the first time I'm leading like this. But also, I got to work with Adam, and it was just the two of us every day. I think what surprised me the most is how, I don't know, I guess how important chemistry is. Adam and I bonded on multiple levels with the weather and the conditions we went through, and also just how we have a very similar sense of humor. Like Adam and I have the driest, most sarcastic humor possible. And a lot of people don't know when we're joking, but I always know when he's joking, he always knows when I'm joking. So chemistry is really important for sure.

And just really living in the environment and really understanding your character is incredibly important when you're doing something like this. I spent a lot of time with Koa and making sure I understand her fully and completely when it comes to her body language, to how she says things, to how she walks and runs and everything. Understanding your character very well is important.

When you were looking at the filming schedule, what was the day you had circled like, “This is either going to be the best day of the shoot or the day I'm going to f-ing and hate.”?

GREENBLATT: Yeah, yeah. So I was dreading the day, I think it was like midway to the end of filming, and it was the big scene. It was one of my audition scenes. It's a big turning point for Koa and it's a big emotional day, and I think I was just dreading it because it's been so, like, suspensed-up. Throughout the first day of filming, we were always talking about the scene, how important it is, how much of a turning point it is. And when the day came, I was like, “Okay, this is your time, it's time to do it. You've been dreading it, but it's time to go!” And it was a really emotionally draining day. It was everything I thought it was going to be, but it worked out and I got it, and I persevered and then I went through that day.

The day that I was most excited for, I want to say it was probably the – this wasn't even filming, this was pre-production – it was the day they decided to chop my hair off. Because I had hair like this length [gestures] when I first started the process of the film and they were like, “We're actually gonna chop your hair off,” and I was like, “Okay, like, yay, let's do it.” I was so down, I was like, “Cut bangs, dye it black, shave it…” I was like, “Do whatever you want to do.” But they ended up just going with the timeless bob look, and I was so excited for that day. I was like, “Cut it shorter, cut it shorter, just do whatever you want.” And they were like, “Calm down, calm down,” and I was like, “Okay, okay, okay.” [laughs] But that was definitely the day I was most excited for.

I'm really looking forward to the Barbie movie. I think it's going to be fantastic. What can you tease people about your role in the film and what you are excited for people to see?

GREENBLATT: I am so excited for people to see everything that they just are not expecting, the people they aren’t expecting, the looks they are not expecting. From the leaks you've seen on Twitter and Instagram and everything is just the smallest little amount that you could possibly think of. (Director) Greta [Gerwig] is so genius and she made this beautiful film. I'm so excited to be a part of it!

My character fits in somehow, some way, can't say because it'll spoil something, but just know it's really exciting and I think it's a timeless, really fun movie. So excited for that to come out!

65 plummets to theaters on March 10.