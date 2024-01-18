The Big Picture Ariana Madix is leaving behind the "Scandoval" fiasco and embarking on a new chapter in her career.

Madix is making her Broadway debut as Roxie Hart in Chicago, fulfilling a lifelong dream.

Madix's ability to rise above the scandal and focus on her own success is inspiring fans and showing her growth.

Ariana Madix was the talk of 2023 thanks to "Scandoval." But 2024 is a different year for Madix as she heads to New York City to make her Broadway debut as Roxie Hart in Chicago. All of this comes after a year of brand deals, a successful run on Dancing With the Stars, and becoming a beacon for many throughout the scandal that rocked Vanderpump Rules in Season 10. Now, prepared to turn a new leaf after the explosive reveal that her partner at the time, Tom Sandoval, was cheating on her with their mutual friend, Rachel Leviss.

Madix spoke with Page Six and told the media outlet all about her new start. “This year, it’s all just kind of a blank slate, baby,” Madix said, noting that she has a busy year ahead of her and doesn't even know what fully awaits her. “I mean, I honestly feel like I haven’t even really had a second to stop. I just think that this year really is one I don’t even know how to look ahead,” she explained. Madix heading to Chicago is exciting given her talent and the fact that Madix was a theater major before heading to Los Angeles and joining the cast of Vanderpump Rules.

“I’m so excited, I’ve wanted to be on Broadway my entire life. [I was a] theater kid, theater major, everything has always been leading up to this,” Madix said. “It’s so iconic. I’m hoping that I can fill those shoes, and I just hope that when people look at the list of the names that I really stepped into it.”

Ariana Madix Has Moved on From "Scandoval"

For many fans of Vanderpump Rules, the beginning of 2023 was spent feeling bad for Madix. The cheating scandal left her devastated and many were worried about what it meant to one of their favorite bartenders. To see her rising above it, getting her foot in the door with acting (she was also in the movie Buying Back My Daughter), and embracing the brand deals sent her way was one of the exciting parts of the aftermath. It seemed that after nearly a decade of supporting Sandovol, she finally put herself first, even if it were by force.

Knowing that Madix is taking 2024 in as a completely new year and new possibilities shows just how far Madix has come and how she is rising above the "Scandoval. Fans are excited about seeing Madix take on the Great White Way when she takes over as Roxie starting on January 29th.

