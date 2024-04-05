The Big Picture Ariana Madix has found new love with Daniel Wai post-cheating scandal in Vanderpump Rules.

Tom Sandoval faced backlash and was portrayed as the villain after the scandal broke.

Ariana and Daniel's relationship is flourishing, built on compatibility, shared interests, and public support.

After the long-followed Tom Sandoval cheating scandal, Vanderpump Rules' Ariana Madix has found new love with Daniel Wai. As the new season of Vanderpump Rules unfolds, fans are curious to know more about Ariana's new relationship after the high-profile cheating scandal. The scandal unfolded during season 11 of Vanderpump Rules, leaving the reality show cast and fans reeling after Ariana discovered the affair months later. Despite sharing a home with Tom, Ariana communicated with him solely through his assistant, highlighting the strain and emotional turmoil caused by his actions. Tom's absence from filming due to another show added another layer of complexity to the situation, further fueling speculation and public scrutiny.

Months after the scandal broke, and public opinion turned against him, Tom appeared oblivious to the gravity of the situation, painting him as the villain in the eyes of many. Despite attempts to address the issue on platforms like The Viall Files podcast, where Tom acknowledged the need to learn from his mistakes and be better, the depth of his understanding and remorse remained questionable. After a year since the scandal broke, Tom is still getting backlash from essentially all fans, with Ariana gaining support and attention since the scandal.

Ariana Madix's New Boyfriend Appears on 'Vanderpump Rules'

Now, Ariana has been dating Daniel Wai for almost a year. Daniel is a personal trainer and fitness coach based in New York. Although primarily based in the city, Daniel offers online training services through his website and shares healthy recipes on his Instagram account, making his expertise accessible beyond the Big Apple. Now, Ariana has been dating Daniel for almost a year.

Daniel's educational journey is marked by a major in computer science, a secondary degree in business with a minor in math, and a passion for fitness that led him to pursue certifications such as the National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM) Certified Personal Trainer credential and the NASM Corrective Exercise Specialist certification. He also delved into strength and conditioning, earning his National Strength and Conditioning Association (NSCA) Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialists certification.

Ariana Madix Met Daniel Soon After 'Scandoval'

As the founder of DW Fitness, located on the Lower East Side of Manhattan, Daniel has established himself as a prominent figure in the fitness industry. The introduction of Daniel into Ariana's life became public knowledge during their appearance together in Coachella in April 2023. However, the pair met just ten days after Ariana learned of Tom's infidelity. The event sparked curiosity among fans, leading to speculation about their relationship. Ariana's close friend Scheana Shay provided insights during a Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen appearance, expressing her approval of Daniel. Ariana has shared glimpses of her happiness with Daniel, stating in a Watch What Happens Live episode that she is "very happy and very satisfied" in her new relationship.

Their public appearances together, including a notable moment at a Beyoncé Renaissance Tour Pre-Party, have further solidified their status as a couple in the public eye. Their shared experiences and mutual support show a relationship for Ariana that is founded on compatibility and shared interests. As Ariana navigates life post-scandal, her connection to Daniel is a beacon of hope and renewal. Fans have quickly shown their support for Ariana's resilience, which defines her journey towards happiness and fulfillment.

