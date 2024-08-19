The Big Picture Jeremy Madix arrested for allegedly trafficking marijuana with 76 pounds in airport bags.

Arrested five months after incident; $80,000 bond set, passport surrendered.

Ariana Madix has not commented on brother's legal situation.

Jeremy Madix first appeared on Vanderpump Rules in Season 6 when he temporarily moved in with his sister Ariana Madix and her then-boyfriend, Tom Sandoval. He appeared in several episodes of the reality series over the seasons, taking hostess Billie Lee on a date and even once saving Lisa Vanderpump's restaurant from a small fire. He appeared mostly interested in learning the ropes on the series and taking a back seat to his sister's TV fame.

In April 2024, Jeremy was making headlines for being on the outs with his famous sister, who has taken the world by storm since the scandal following the news that Sandoval had cheated on her with their co-star, Rachel "Raquel" Leviss. In April, Jeremy gave an interview with E! to set the record straight about the rift that had grown between him and his sister. Rather than picking sides amid the cast rift on Vanderpump Rules that resulted from the Scandoval fallout, Jeremy clarified that he and his sister were not on speaking terms at the time due to his relationship with his fianceé, who Ariana seemingly did not get along with. Jeremy is now making headlines for a reason completely unrelated to his estranged sister's global fame.

Jeremy Arrested for Allegedly Trafficking Marijuana

Last February, according to an arrest warrant obtained by People Magazine, the 32-year-old was traveling from Orlando International Airport and attempting to board a flight to Germany when he and his friend were stopped by US Customs and Border Protection. When their bags were searched, the customs officer found "a large amount of green leafy substance in vacuum-sealed bags" in all three of their suitcases. The plants then tested "presumptive positive" for cannabis. The bags with Jeremy's name on the tags contained 64 bags that weighed about 76 pounds of the plant product.

In a court filing submitted by Jeremy's attorney on August 14, Jeremy was not arrested for the incident until July 10, five months after being stopped at the airport. He was taken into custody in California and then extradited to Florida. His lawyer has requested a "reasonable bond," citing the fact that Jeremy is employed and attending school in California, and has a "strong family network" who will support him, also arguing that he therefore should not be considered a flight risk for these reasons. Jeremy and Ariana's mother also wrote a letter to the judge, declaring her son to be a "loving son" and a "kind person." The judge set Jeremy's bond at $80,000 and ruled that he must surrender his passport. At this time, Ariana has not commented on her brother's legal situation.

Vanderpump Rules Best known as one of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Lisa Vanderpump opens the salacious kitchen doors of her exclusive Hollywood restaurant and lounge, SUR. Release Date January 7, 2013 Cast Lisa Vanderpump , Katie Maloney , Scheana Shay , Tom Sandoval Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 10

All seasons of Vanderpump Rules can be streamed on Peacock.

Watch on Peacock