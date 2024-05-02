The Big Picture Katie Maloney and Ariana Madix finally announce a date for opening their restaurant.

They plan a big opening celebration to coincide with West Hollywood Pride this year.

Despite delays beyond their control, the Nancy Meyers inspired shop is hiring and training soon!

Katie Maloney and Ariana Madix have been working on their restaurant Something About Her for what feels like forever at this point. The reality stars have gone through a lot of changes since they came up with the concept, the restaurant has been a focal point on the show with Lala Kent pointing out that they did a taste test a year ago and then did the same taste test on Vanderpump Rules the following season. Now that fans have been asking when the sandwich shop will be up and running, both Madix and Maloney have an answer now.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with host Andy Cohen, the two shared that they finally have a date for opening! The two are planning a big opening celebration to go with the West Hollywood Pride celebration this year. That's a great choice since Vanderpump Rules has often had their cast members celebrating Pride under Lisa Vanderpump's name and Madix has admitted on the show that she is bisexual while Maloney has been open about her past experiences with women (and went on a date this season with Tori Keeth. Celebrating their success with a party during Pride sounds like a great choice!

During their chat, Maloney clarified that they were not waiting to open the shop for any specific reason and if they could, they would have opened it a while before. “If we could’ve opened six months ago, we absolutely would’ve. But, it’s been completely out of our hands. But we’re so excited. We’re hiring right now, and we’ll be training very soon. It’s right around the corner,” Maloney said. It is exciting that fans of Vanderpump Rules can finally go to the Nancy Meyers inspired shop!

The Sandwich Shop Has Delayed In Opening For Some Time

The sandwich shop has been in the works since Season 9 of Vanderpump Rules and fans have been waiting to finally go to the store that was designed by Meyers' production designer, Jon Hutman. First, a patio gave them issues, and then a myriad of problems kept coming their way.

There was an issues with the refrigerator, then food inspectors had something to say to them, and it kept feeling like we wouldn't get this shop any time soon. But after TomTom and Schwartz and Sandy's struggled because of Scandoval (and Tom Sandoval's involvement in them), it would be nice to see Something About Her succeed when it finally opens (hopefully) this summer.

Vanderpump Rules can be streamed on Peacock.

