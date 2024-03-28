The Big Picture Ariana Madix is reportedly replacing Sarah Hyland as Love Island USA host.

Hyland left due to another project, expressing disappointment on Instagram.

Madix has landed various opportunities, including Broadway roles and brand deals.

Sarah Hyland replaced comedian Arielle Vandenberg when the reality series Love Island USA moved to from CBS to Peacock. She witnessed multiple couples matching and breaking up before Marco Donatelli and Hannah Wright won season 5. Sadly, the Modern Family actor won't be back for a third season of the reality TV show.

But another familiar face will be taking her spot. After appearing on the show last season, Vanderpump Rules staple Ariana Madix is said to be the new host. Here is everything we know about the Dancing With the Stars alum's new gig.

Love Island Single hopefuls looking for love complete tasks, couple off and get voted out week by week. Packed full of drama. Release Date July 19, 2019 Cast Matthew Hoffman , Iain Stirling Main Genre Reality Seasons 2

Ariana Madix Reportedly to Host 'Love Island USA'

Image via Peacock

Madix appeared in season 5 to host a game called "Mr. & Mrs." TMZ reported that a source says the Vanderpump Rules star will be stepping into the role of host this year. An official announcement is reportedly in the works once the deal is signed. It's unknown whether this change will remain for future seasons. Hyland left for another job opportunity.

Hyland addressed the news on her Instagram Story on March 27. "Well just got a text," read her post. "I'm disappointed the news had to break this way but it is in fact true that I will not be returning to the island this summer. I have committed to an exciting project, that will be announced soon, that conflicts directly with the shooting dates for LOVE ISLAND USA. While I'm sad I can't return, I hope to see lots of love this summer on Peacock this upcoming season!"

This announcement is part of the long list of opportunities Madix received after Scandoval. She appeared on Dancing With the Stars and placed third in Season 32. She played Roxie Hart in Chicago on Broadway and had it extended to April 7. Madix will also be in the LifeTime drama called, Buying Back my Daughter. On top of that, she got several brand deals.

Madix continued filming Vanderpump Rules months after Tom Sandoval's affair was revealed. The new season shows some of her fellow cast members not handling her larger platform well. Scheana Shay revealed she always had the dream of doing Dancing With the Stars and was sad about Madix's news. The after-show also showed Lala Kent upset that the cast found out about Madix's Broadway news with the rest of the world. Madix continues to stick to her boundaries this season and refuses to be friends with those who are willing to hang out with her ex-boyfriend like Tom Schwartz.

Vanderpump Rules can be streamed on Peacock.

Watch On Peacock