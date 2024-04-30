The Big Picture Rachel Leviss filed a lawsuit alleging distribution of revenge porn by Ariana and Tom.

Ariana's legal response denies sending videos to anyone and requests the suit be thrown out.

California's anti-SLAPP law may help Ariana avoid responsibility, but Sandoval may face consequences.

On February 29th, 2024, Rachel Leviss filed a lawsuit against Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval for allegedly distributing revenge porn. The lawsuit states that Sandoval allegedly recorded a video of an intimate moment during a Facetime with Rachel during their affair. This video was the one Ariana saw that led to her discovery of their relationship, which blew up on the reality series Vanderpump Rules. The lawsuit alleges that Ariana recorded the video and purports that she sent the video to herself and to Raquel, who saw it while she was filming another show with Scheana Shay. The lawsuit alleges that Scheana physically attacked her later that day, presumably in defense of her friend, Ariana.

The lawsuit states that the former Vanderpump Rules star was concerned that either Tom or Ariana would distribute the illicit videos that were recorded without her consent. When the news broke and mentioned the illicit videos, no sources were mentioned, leading Rachel to believe that the videos were distributed outside of Tom and Ariana. The lawsuit also states that Bravo chose to side with the already negative media coverage of Rachel, and she states that she was forced by the network to resume filming after the scandal hit the public, including a confrontation with Tom. Her suit alleges that Tom requested that the producers make him look better to further demonize Rachel. She says she was also forced into joining the season 10 reunion, all for fear of breaking her contract, and that she was not provided any of the support she requested from Bravo to assist her during the vitriolic VPR reunion. There are several other complaints against Bravo despite them not being named as defendants in the suit. Now, nearly two months later, Ariana’s team has come out with a response to Rachel's lawsuit.

Ariana Madix’s Legal Team Responds to Rachel Leviss’ Lawsuit

Page Six reports that Ariana has responded to the lawsuit and that they had the documents filed by her legal team. They state, “The documents allege that Leviss’ lawsuit is “an abuse of the legal process” and ‘does not seek to vindicate any cognizable rights’ but attempts to prevent people from practicing free speech.” The report also says, “Madix’s lawyers requested Leviss’ lawsuit be ‘stricken’ down, adding she should also ‘be awarded her attorneys’ fees and costs.’”

When it comes to the actual distribution of the video, Ariana’s official response in the documents filed by her team says, “​​I did not send the videos to anyone else … I only saw the video of [Leviss] masturbating in places secluded from others — alone in the bathroom stall and in the alley with Mr. Sandoval. A heated argument ensued between me and Mr. Sandoval, and Mr. Sandoval forcibly grabbed my phone from my hands, causing my credit cards and driver’s license to fall to the pavement. I quickly grabbed my cards off the pavement and chased after Mr. Sandoval, who had further distanced himself from the club. By the time I caught up to him, Mr. Sandoval had deleted from my phone the videos I had recorded of the Facetime video.”

The LA Times reports that Ariana’s response also included a request to have the suit thrown out based on California’s anti-SLAPP law. The law "provides for a special motion to strike a complaint where the complaint arises from activity exercising the rights of petition and free speech.” Rachel's team claims to have proof of distribution, but Ariana’s legal statement says that she bears no responsibility as she never had the video long enough to distribute it. Ariana may have a shot of avoiding any responsibility in the lawsuit, but Sandoval, who recorded everything without her consent and may have other videos in addition, may have a more difficult time getting away scot-free.

