The Big Picture Ariana used gray rocking to navigate a breakup with Tom Sandoval and protect her mental health.

Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules showed Ariana standing her ground and not forgiving Sandoval easily.

Ariana's growth on the show displayed her assertiveness, class, and resistance to manipulation.

Ariana Madix has been through a whirlwind year since finding out her ex-boyfriend, Tom Sandoval, cheated on her with her friend Rachel Leviss. Throughout Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules, viewers could see that even though she was still in the cast with her ex on the reality series, she would always appear calm and collected when dealing with him or someone in the group mentioning him. Seeing someone handle a unique situation like Ariana's without breaking down or showing your emotions to be used against you is admirable because she took charge of her narrative. The method Ariana mentions throughout the season, especially while conversing with Brock Davies, is called "gray rocking."

This method has been recommended by many mental health therapists when it comes to dealing with a person who showcases "narcissistic or toxic behavior." It is defined as being "emotionally and psychologically unresponsive to someone's attempts to manipulate or provoke you," psychiatrist Michael Kane, MD, chief medical officer at Indiana Center for Recovery, says. This doesn't come as a shock for something Ariana relied on to be able to be around Tom Sandoval and live her everyday normal life. This method was helpful for her and shed light on how any reality star could deal with someone precisely like Sandoval without damaging themselves.

Vanderpump Rules Best known as one of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Lisa Vanderpump opens the salacious kitchen doors of her exclusive Hollywood restaurant and lounge, SUR. Release Date January 7, 2013 Cast Lisa Vanderpump , Katie Maloney , Scheana Shay , Tom Sandoval Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 10

How Gray Rocking Helped Ariana Madix In Season 11 of 'Vanderpump Rules'

Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules has been important for many viewers to see the aftermath of "Scandoval" and how the cast navigates their new normal. After Ariana understandably was heartbroken and furious in Season 10, she changed her stance going into dealing with her ex in Season 11. It seemed everyone thought it would be a season to "take down" Tom Sandoval since he is the story's main antagonist, but low and behold, most of the cast decided to side with him and not Ariana. Throughout the season, Lala Kent, Scheana Shay, and Brock Davies change their perspective on Sandoval and try to get Ariana to change her mind about him and forgive him so they can return to "the best days of their lives."

What they thought would be an easy yes from Ariana and that they could go back to all of them being friends did not end up happening, and they continuously talked negatively about Ariana behind her back. She did not follow the typical reality TV breakups where everyone forgives each other, but it made her stand out because she stood firm on her boundaries. During season 11, she mentions a method that helped her navigate her situation, "gray-rocking," she even says in the episode, "I'm a grey rock."

Ariana speaking about the method came up when Brock Davies decided to have a conversation with her in which he said, "Forgiveness is not accepting what he's done; forgiveness is giving yourself the ability to focus on the good things that you have going around you," to which she responded that people do not have to forgive someone that has traumatized them. She mentions gray rocking during her confessional, "The notion that you have to forgive to move on in your life is outdated therapy," she said. "Gray rocking and going no contact is the only way to avoid the shit, the manipulation, all of it." Throughout the season, it can be seen that Ariana is ignoring Sandoval, and even though some of her cast members may have viewed her ignoring him as rude, she is doing this for her mental health and healing journey. It is important to note that when the season was filmed, the scandal was still relatively recent, and her way of healing may differ from that of other people, but seeing a reality star take charge of their mental health is admirable.

Ariana Madix Showed Tremendous Growth on 'Vanderpump Rules'

Ariana has come a long way from the first time viewers met her in Season 2. Viewers used to know her mainly as Tom Sandoval's girlfriend, but as every season passed, she began to show her voice and did not let anyone showcase alpha energy. With something as big as the cheating scandal, she needed to be in a good mental health state because, if she derailed at any point, her cast members or Tom specifically, could use this against her, like him saying publicly that she would harm herself if they broke up when talking to Scheana Shay about the scandal last season.

Ariana's taking charge of her mental health and navigating the shows made her stand out because she did not let anyone manipulate her into how she was supposed to be feeling or how she should deal with her breakup. Not only did Ariana represent herself, but she showed class throughout the season, and even though she may have had her moments where she exploded against Sandoval, it was warranted since she was being pushed very hard by some of her cast members to move on and forgive him.

Vanderpump Rules releases every Tuesday on Bravo and the next day on Peacock.

Watch On Peacock