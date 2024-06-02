The Big Picture Ariana Madix was betrayed by Tom Sandoval and friends on Vanderpump Rules.

Stassi Schroeder supports Madix walking away during the reunion and asserts the importance of boundaries in the world of reality TV.

Most of the cast favored Sandoval over Madix, emphasizing loyalty over true support, leaving many fans disappointed.

Ariana Madix was at the height of her popularity after "Scandoval." In Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules, Madix was cheated on by her boyfriend of nearly 10 years when Tom Sandoval slept with Madix's best friend, Rachel Leviss. At the time, everyone was team Madix, but then Season 11 came along and everything changed. Filming started on Season 11 roughly three months after "Scandoval" and so watching the season an entire year later, many fans agreed with the cast of Vanderpump Rules when they kept trying to give Sandoval a redemption arc. All of this led to the reunion, at which Madix pointed out that filming took place just three months after the affair. She also had to field Lala Kent trying to blame her for everything and not respecting her boundaries. Surprisingly, former cast member Stassi Schroeder has now spoken out in support of Madix.

Schroeder, who was an original cast member on the show before she was fired in 2020, was a fan favorite and someone who caused a lot of drama. Now, on her podcast Stassi, she talked about the reunion and specifically brought up Madix walking out during the last episode of the season while the cast was in San Francisco. “Why is it that when people have boundaries, people get so offended personally? Like, they feel like it’s a personal attack,” Schroeder asked in the episode titled "A Boundary Queen and an Overachiever."

She went on to talk about how she believes that people can make the decision to not just sit and take something. “I can choose not to be treated poorly — that’s our right. And if it’s uncomfortable for someone when you have a boundary, that means that the boundary should probably definitely be there,” Schroeder said. She went on to make a point to say that boundaries are for the person who drew the line in the sand. “I’m not saying you can’t cross this line, I’m saying if you decide to cross this line, then I have the right to walk away, and I will."

Ariana Madix Didn't Deserve To Be Yelled at in the 'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion

The finale and the reunion are prime examples of how much of the cast of Vanderpump Rules never cared about Madix, with many stars prioritizing their relationships with Sandoval. They supported her when it made them look good, but the minute they thought enough time had passed, they went back to Sandoval. People like Schroeder always knew the kind of man Sandoval was and her pointing out that Madix was right to walk away and protect herself is satisfying to see. It is also why Katie Maloney was not on the "redeem Sandoval" train and even Tom Schwartz wasn't exactly anti-Madix this season. Schroeder's comments make us miss her on the show because she wouldn't have let the way Madix was treated in Season 11 slide.

