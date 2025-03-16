Ariana Madix doesn't need Vanderpump Rules or Tom Sandoval. The owner of Something About Her became the topic of conversation when her ex-boyfriend of nine years, Sandoval, cheated on her with her best friend, Rachel Leviss. The show had wrapped filming for the season and started back up to capture what was dubbed "Scandoval." Since, Madix has moved on to hosting Love Island USA and making her Broadway debut in Chicago. But recently, she opened up about whether a return to Vanderpump Rules was ever in her future.

During a recent interview with People, the actress and reality star talked about her recent success. Some (mainly Sandoval) credit the cheating scandal for her recent rise in fame, but Madix shared that she'd been working with her management team prior to ever being on the show and explained how she's been working hard for nearly 15 years to find her own success. “It’s funny, because it probably seems like things [happened] for me overnight,” she told the outlet. “[But] when it comes to my team, I’ve had the same manager since before I was ever on Vanderpump Rules, and we’ve worked our butts off for almost 15 years.”

When it comes to Vanderpump Rules and her future there, Madix revealed that she had already decided she wasn't going back to the show. “I don’t think I was ever going to go back to Vanderpump Rules. That’s the first time I’ve ever said that publicly, but I was never going to. It just didn’t feel right,” she said. “Not in any sort of rude way… not in a, ‘I’m too good for this’, but it just didn’t feel right. If I did go back, I wouldn’t have been able to do the job that would make a good show.”

Life Outside of Tom Sandoval

Since Scandoval, Tom Sandoval has been attempting to change the public perception of him. He recently went on The Traitors where he claimed that women make "better" cheaters, and it quickly got him flack online. For Madix, she isn't necessarily plagued by Sandoval's career. “I feel… like my true self,” she told People. “I’m surrounded by such amazing friends and family. It feels really good to be in a position where I’m able to do what I love and make a living doing it… I feel really lucky.”

You can watch Madix on older episodes of Vanderpump Rules.