The Big Picture Katie Maloney didn't approve of how Vanderpump Rules framed Ariana Madix in the reunion, calling it mean.

Madix felt targeted by producers and expressed frustration over how she was portrayed in the footage.

Maloney and Madix agreed that the intention behind the footage was to be hurtful towards Madix specifically.

Katie Maloney didn't like what the reunion for Vanderpump Rules did to Ariana Madix. On the show, they kept the last few moments from the cast so that they could all watch it together. Those moments showed Lala Kent going on a rant about Madix and Tom Sandoval acting like Madix walking out of the situation made him look good. It came across as a deliberate attempt to hurt Madix and Maloney brought this up on her podcast Disrespectfully which she co-hosts with former Vanderpump Rules star Dayna Kathan.

Madix was brought onto the show and Maloney brought up how she felt like the last moments were just mean towards Madix. Maloney said:

“I hated the ending of it all. I hated that they waited to show us that five minutes because I was like, ‘This feels mean and it’s just mean towards Ariana.’ That wasn’t for any of us. There was nothing shocking in it for any of us. It was only mean toward one person.”

Madix also wasn't happy about the footage, saying that she was visibly upset on camera. “You see me mouth [during the third part of the reunion] like, ‘What the f*ck?’… Which was literally like, ‘Oh, so this is what they’re doing,'” Madix said. “Because even when they emailed the episodes, they’re like, ‘You’ll notice that you don’t have [the end of the episode].’ But then they didn’t really say why.” Which made Madix feel like the producers were specifically targeting her.

“It felt, ‘Well, we have her trapped in this room now. We didn’t get what we wanted to get [during the finale]. We didn’t get to break her down in real life in the moment. So we’re gonna retaliate by doing that right now in a place where she’s contractually obligated to be here and try to force this moment now.'”

The two went on with Madix pointing out that she gave them what they seemingly wanted. "Great, I cried. Are you guys happy now?” And Maloney doubled down on her opinion that what they did to Madix was just the show being mean to her. “It just felt mean,” Maloney said. “It didn’t affect anyone else in the way that it was gonna affect her.”

Madix helped to make the show one of the most talked about shows on television after Sandoval cheated on her with her friend, Rachel Leviss. But this season, it has been the Sandoval redemption tour with the show filmed only 3 months after the affair was discovered. This season made Madix out to be a villain, and she wasn't having it pointing out how much this move by production hurt.

“Here’s the thing that’s so stupid. I gave them the best f*cking ending to what that season could have had in that moment by leaving. It was real, and it was exciting to watch,” Madix said. “Sorry, if you literally are only looking at it from a perspective of like good reality TV, I gave you good reality TV.” And for everyone saying Madix is fake? “As far as real-life stuff, that’s always been real and authentic for me. I can’t fake that,” she remarked.

