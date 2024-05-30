The Big Picture The producers attempted to shift the narrative towards welcoming back Tom Sandoval.

Ariana Madix felt ambushed by the production's surprise ending during the finale.

Ariana chose not to react to negative comments, focusing on her other business ventures.

Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules shows an interesting power struggle between cast members on the reality series. But people couldn't help but notice the production was trying to drive the story toward Tom Sandoval being welcomed back with open arms and lower Ariana Madix's status. The final scene was the strongest example of that. Ariana was talking to Scheana Shay only for her ex-boyfriend to interrupt them.

Ariana left the set and the cast vented about her. Lala Kent claimed she thought she was God and Beyoncé Knowles. However, Ariana didn't know the context of this or what happened after she left until the reunion. She addressed the production's choice of surprising the cast with this scene.

Ariana Madix Says 'Vanderpump Rules' Producers Wanted Her to Cry

Ariana addressed fans who wanted her to watch the whole season before the reunion to come in "guns blazing" but she said that wouldn't be the case. "The thing is that I wouldn't have," she claimed on Disrespectfully with Katie Maloney and Dayna Kathan. "I saw plenty of clips online." Ariana explained that she flew in for the reunion and flew out that night because she had two shows for Chicago the next day.

"I just don't have that strong of feelings," she later said. The Love Island USA host didn't want to take the time to address every lie said about her or interject. "It feels like a losing battle," Katie agreed. Ariana said as she matured she didn't care as much about what other people say about her because it doesn't change her life. "Especially if you're not a part of my life really," she added.

The Vanderpump Rules cast members then addressed watching the last minutes of the season at the finale. The cast was told ahead of time that they didn't have the final moments to watch and didn't give a reason, which was weird. "I hated the ending of it all," Katie said. "I hated that they waited to show us that five minutes because I was like, this feels mean, and it's just mean toward Ariana. That wasn't for any of us."

Ariana gave her thoughts on the setup. "It felt very pointed toward me," she said. "It felt like, 'Well, we have her trapped in this room now. So we didn't get what we wanted to get like some kind of tearful whatever the hell. We didn't get to break her down, IRL, in the moment. So we're gonna retaliate by doing that right now in a place where she's contractually obligated to be here.'" She once again said it was stupid that the ending she gave was better than her crying like they wanted. "It would've been a boring cap to a boring a-- season," she said. The show is currently on pause and it's unknown when it'll return. Ariana seems focused on her other business ventures and Something About Her has opened.

