As someone who’s been invested in Vanderpump Rules from its heydays, I’ve watched countless cast members get cheated on and let that affect their professional and personal lives on a deep level. After the highly publicized way Tom Sandoval cheated on Ariana Madix by sleeping with one of her best friends at the time, Rachel “Raquel” Leviss, instead of being a distraught mess, Madix picked up the pieces of her almost decade-long relationship and used the betrayal to fuel self-improvement. Right from the moment Madix chillingly confronted Sandoval on Vanderpump Rules Season 10 to how she slayed at the reunion in her smoking hot revenge dress, the reality TV star has been on an upward journey as she thrives in the limelight, grabbing the countless opportunities being thrust her way.

Post-Scandoval, Madix has been all over the place. She hosted Love Island USA Season 6, killed it as Roxie Hart in Chicago on Broadway, and was a Dancing with the Stars finalist. Madix also recently launched her second collection with DSW, and Sandoval finally agreed to sell their shared home earlier this October. More recently, Vanderpump Rules undergoing a cast overhaul was the cherry on top, as Madix will no longer be pressured into filming with her ex!

Ariana Madix Tapped Into Her Performative Bug on ‘DWTS’ and ‘Chicago’

2024 was the year when Madix embraced her performative bug, making her Broadway debut as Roxie Hart in Chicago back in January. She played Roxie Hart for 10 weeks, ending her stint in April with the Broadway show being a tremendous success as it broke box office records for four weeks with sold-out shows. Chicago did so well that she returned in August to reprise her role for a second time. The Vanderpump Rules star took her own advice from her Instagram post where she’d thanked fans for their support and ended with a cutting “what doesn’t kill me better run” as she grabbed every opportunity that came her way after Scandoval.

Just over four months after her breakup with Sandoval, Madix was the first star to be revealed as a participant in Dancing with the Stars Season 32. DWTS judge Derek Hough made the announcement on Good Morning America alongside Madix this past July. Madix was partnered up with DWTS pro, Pasha Pashkov and slayed in her performances week after week, placing third in the reality dance competition — her Cha Cha to Britney Spears’ “I’m a Slave 4 U” is still fresh in my mind.

Ariana Madix Wowed as the Host of ‘Love Island USA’ Season 6

There was no stopping Madix this year as she capitalized on the Vanderpump Rules hiatus and dipped her toes into new gigs. The reality TV star was still in her Broadway makeup when she posted a video on her Instagram on March 29, 2024, when she shared the news of taking on the role of host on Love Island USA Season 6. Madix replaced Sarah Hyland as host of the American spin-off of the reality dating show.

She was privy to raging popularity online for her breathtaking ensembles and tactful handling of tense situations on the show. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Madix revealed that her mantra for hosting was to just be herself and also shared how she’s been a superfan of the reality dating show for as long as she can remember. Madix was one of the reasons why Love Island USA was one of the most iconic reality TV shows of 2024.

The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Overhaul Works in Ariana Madix’s Favor

While some cast members of Vanderpump Rules were not too thrilled about the cast overhaul, Ariana Madix can finally breathe a sigh of relief as she will no longer be obliged to film with her ex, Tom Sandoval. Former cast members Scheana Shay and Lala Kent had thrown shade at Madix for wanting to set boundaries with Sandoval during Vanderpump Rules Season 11 filming, so the reboot will enable Madix to close that chapter for good. Madix has a lot to look forward to, including her sandwich shop, Something About Her, which she opened with co-star Katie Maloney on May 22, 2024.

She recently curated her second collection for DSW, and Sandoval finally agreed to sell their shared home, as revealed on the October 23, 2024, episode of his podcast Everybody Loves Tom. Madix is also set to guest star as herself on an episode of the ABC drama Will Trent. Evidently, there’s no doubt that Madix stomped over the ashes of her failed relationship and emerged as an icon to look out for.

Vanderpump Rules Season 12 will return in 2025 with an all-new cast. In the meantime, you can stream the show’s previous seasons on Peacock.