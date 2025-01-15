Love Is Blind is one of Netflix's biggest wins in the reality dating space. The series has received equal amounts of criticism and praise since its 2020 debut, but remains one of the most relevant series in pop culture. Pop princess Ariana Grande recently named it as her favorite reality television series while sitting down with W magazine in preparation for the success of her blockbuster hit Wicked. Ariana's legendary vocals coupled with her flirtatious hits about love and relationships have made her a global superstar, but the "Thank U, Next" singer admits to being a hopeless romantic at heart and says the Netflix series is "just fantastic". Ariana acknowledges being so addicted to the series that she checks up on the couples that make it to ensure they are still together.

Love Is Blind became a cult phenomenon during COVID as a social experiment that tested the relationship between love and attraction. Singles were invited to join the experiment and meet potential love interests through a pod that would allow them to have meaningful conversations and get to know a person without seeing them. The goal was to encourage singles to choose partners based on compatibility as opposed to physical attraction. While the sentiment appeals to the idealism of true love, it doesn't always align with the reality of today's dating landscape.

Ariana Grande Believes in the Couples on 'Love Is Blind'

Image via Universal Pictures

Ariana falls among the group of optimistic viewers that see the love glass as half-full instead of half-empty, believing the Love Is Blind couples that emerge from the pods as engaged have the ability to go the distance in their pursuit of happily ever after. When asked if she believed the couples have a shot at going the distance, Ariana affirmed the show's success. "Of course I do," she responded without hesitation, "Some of them do. I check sometimes. I'll go to Instagram and find these people and make sure they're still together. I need to know what's happening," she shared.

Ariana's faith in Love Is Blind should be appreciated by the production company, Kinetic Content, as the series has been under fire recently and has multiple pending lawsuits; for underpayment, underfeeding and only supplying alcohol, sexual assault and false imprisonment, labor law violation, and nondisclosure agreements. Nick and Vanessa Lachey, hosts of the U.S. franchise, have also been accused of showing favoritism among cast members during the reunion episodes.

Ariana isn't the only celebrity who has championed Love Is Blind. Gwyneth Paltrow has admitted being addicted to the show and fellow celebs Kim Kardashian, Megan Fox, Travis Kelce, and Katie Thurston have all voiced praise for the hit dating series.

Season 8 of Love Is Blind is scheduled for release on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2025, on Netflix.

Love Is Blind Singles who want to be loved for who they are, rather than what they look like, have signed up for a less-conventional approach to modern dating. Release Date February 13, 2020 Main Genre Reality Seasons 8 Streaming Service(s) Netflix

