There's no shortage of coming-of-age and self-discovery stories nowadays, but director Aitch Alberto was drawn specifically to the 2012 novel Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe by author Benjamin Alire Sáenz for her directorial debut. Making its debut at the Toronto International Film Festival, the film brought to audiences the story of two loners played by Max Pelayo and Reese Gonzalez who find comfort and acceptance in each other. Following its first screening at the festival, Collider's own Steve Weintraub sat down with Alberto, Pelayo, and Gonzalez to discuss how the compassionate tale of identity, acceptance, and expression came to be at the Collider Supper Suite and Media Studio at Marbl.

Aristotle and Dante focus on two young boys, Aristotle (Pelayo) and Dante (Gonzalez), a pair of Mexican-American loners whose differences outnumber the stars in the sky. Ari is an angry teen with questions about his family and about himself while Dante is a know-it-all whose sincerity and unique worldview endear him to Ari. During one summer in El Paso in 1987, they form a lasting bond that intertwines them for the long haul. Together, they navigate a formative period in their lives as they figure out their identity through their racial and ethnic identity and their sexuality.

During their interview, Alberto, Pelayo, and Gonzalez got to dig into both the behind-the-scenes happenings that led to the creation of the film and the actual process of fleshing out a more diverse coming-of-age tale. What transpired is a discussion not just of the typical challenges of shooting and selling the film, but also the cultural challenges and changes that stood in the way of making the film as originally intended. As with all of Collider's TIFF guests, the trio also went in-depth into some more personal questions about their favorite films, shows they'd like to guest star/direct on, and much more.

Check out our full Q&A panel Pelayo, Alberto, and Gonzalez above to learn about their TIFF darling Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe, including:

How have they described the material and the film to friends and family?

What was it about the material that compelled them to make the film?

What were the challenges in getting the film made and convincing people to buy in?

How does Alberto feel about the increase in diverse storytelling from Hollywood and streamers?

What convinced Pelayo and Gonzalez to board the project?

What was the day that they knew was going to be the most challenging to shoot?

What did they learn from friends and family screenings that impacted the film?

What were they most excited for everyone to see in the film?

Did they dread days when they filmed in the water?

How worried were Pelayo and Gonzalez before their final chemistry read and did they think they'd get the role?

What TV show would Alberto love to guest direct and Pelayo and Gonzalez love to guest star on?

What's their favorite movie?

Is there anything they collect or obsess over?

What do they wish more people knew about making a movie?

What TV who have they watched all the way through more than once?

How do they feel about the aspects of self-discovery and acceptance at the center of Aristotle and Dante?

