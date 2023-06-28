Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe is a young adult movie to look forward to. The feature, adapted and directed by Aitch Alberto from Benjamin Alire Sáenz’s book of the same name, is a coming of age story about two loners that find love and comfort in each other. The movie made its world premiere at Toronto International Film Festival last September, and as the marketing rolls out, the movie is set for a fall release later this year.

The first trailer follows Aristotle aka ‘Ari’ (Max Pelayo) a troubled teen who feels he’ll be “alone forever.” Things change when he meets Dante (Reese Gonzales), a free-spirited young boy, who helps him navigate his feelings toward his family and anxieties about his life and future. As two become friends, Dante helps Ari to see the world differently, making it the perfect coming-of-age story. However, their summer of adventure comes to an abrupt halt when the boys are torn apart as Dante leaves for Chicago. Armed with a new perspective, Aristotle uses Dante’s absence to understand who he wants to be in the world.

What to Expect from Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe?

The trailer presents the perfect setting for the two to fall in love and showcases a montage of moments spent together. All over the trailer feels warm and sensitive, making it a compelling watch. While the feature has a PG 13 rating, Alberto previously revealed to Collider the “seven-year-long journey” of bringing the movie to the big screen as well as their process to shape a more diverse coming-of-age tale and the cultural challenges they had to overcome to tell this tale. The movie features Eugenio Derbez as Jaime Mendoza, Eva Longoria as Soledad Quintana, Verónica Falcón as Liliana Mendoza, Isabella Gomez as Gina Navarro, Luna Blaise as Ileana Tellez, Kevin Alejandro as Sam Quintana and Marlene Forte as Tia Ophelia.

Image via TIFF

​​​​​​​

The movie is produced by Broadway legend Lin-Manuel Miranda under his 5000 Broadway Productions alongside Dylan Sellers and Chris Parker of Limelight Productions, Big Swing Productions’ Valerie Stadler, and Ben Odell and Eugenio Derbez of 3Pas Studios.

Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe will debut in theatres on September 8. You can check out the trailer below: