There’s a lot coming out of CinemaCon 2023 as the Vegas-based festival is showcasing a number of upcoming films from big studios to independent moviemakers alike. We’ve already had a glimpse of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse as well as Blue Beetle’s epic suit on display at the event. Now we have the first poster of Aitch Alberto’s upcoming YA feature adaptation of Aristotle & Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe.

Collider’s own Steven Weintraub is on the ground at CinemaCon and was able to snap a few pictures of the dreamy new poster. The poster sees the young leads of the movie Max Pelayo and Reese Gonzalez lost in a reverie, against the backdrop of a night sky full of stars. While it doesn't reveal much about what we can expect from the new movie, it's looking like the film will deliver a promising queer romance for fans of the award-winning bestseller of the same name.

What Is Aristotle and Dante About?

Written and directed by Alberto the movie is based on Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe by Benjamin Alire Sáenz. The movie made its world premiere at Toronto International Film Festival last September and the poster marks it as "coming soon" to theaters. The story follows two loners who find comfort and acceptance in each other. Dante is a know-it-all with a unique worldview that attracts Ari, an angry teenager with questions about his family and about himself. In the summer of 1987 in El Paso, they form a bond as they navigate a formative period in their lives finding themselves through their racial and ethnic identities and sexualities.

Speaking to Collider previously Alberto revealed the “seven-year-long journey” of bringing the movie to the big screen. The writer-director and the young cast spoke about their process of fleshing out a more diverse coming-of-age tale and the cultural challenges they had to overcome while making the feature. Alberto also spoke about how Hollywood's persistent fear of telling new stories about diverse characters raised the stakes when it came to making this movie.

Aristotle and Dante casts Pelayo as Aristotle "Ari" Mendoza, Gonzales as Dante Quintana, Eugenio Derbez as Jaime Mendoza, Eva Longoria as Soledad Quintana, Verónica Falcón as Liliana Mendoza, Isabella Gomez as Gina Navarro, Luna Blaise as Ileana Tellez, Kevin Alejandro as Sam Quintana and Marlene Forte as Tia Ophelia. The movie is produced by Lin Manuel Miranda under his 5000 Broadway Productions alongside Dylan Sellers and Chris Parker of Limelight Productions, Big Swing Productions’ Valerie Stadler, and Ben Odell and Eugenio Derbez of 3Pas Studios.

Currently, no release date has been revealed. You can check out the new poster above and watch our conversation with the cast and director below: