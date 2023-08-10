The Big Picture Two boys embark on a transformative journey, discovering themselves and falling in love, in the upcoming film adaptation of Benjamin Alire Sáenz's novel Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe.

Max Pelayo and Reese Gonzales will portray the main characters, Aristotle and Dante, respectively, as they navigate a complicated journey of self-discovery and identity.

Impressive producers, including Lin-Manuel Miranda and Eugenio Derbez, have joined the project, showing their support for the beloved novel and its transition to the big screen.

Collider can exclusively present a new poster for Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe, which will adapt the 2012 novel by Benjamin Aliré Sáenz that takes two boys on a journey where they get to know each other, and themselves, better than they could've imagined. Aitch Alberto directed the movie, which is set to arrive in theaters on September 8. During a time in a person's life when everything can seem confusing and overwhelming, two boys will fall in love while they try to think about their future.

Max Pelayo will portray Aristotle, while Reese Gonzales will play Dante in the upcoming film. In the book, the two main characters met at a pool during one hot summer day when they were still teenagers. As they bonded over topics of interest they had in common, it became apparent that something else was happening between them, even if they weren't sure of it at first. Unfortunately, Dante has to move to Chicago because his father is offered a better job there, leaving Ari very disappointed. Their separation sets the stage for the complicated journey they were about to begin, where they had to be honest with themselves about their identities and feelings.

The movie adaptation has been in development since 2017, when Alberto first wrote a screenplay based on the novel. While a couple of years had to pass for an impressive list of producers to be assembled, Pelayo and Gonzales were announced as the two leads in 2021, when it looked like the project was finally moving forward. The film's first screening took place during last year's edition of the Toronto International Film Festival, where Alberto received plenty of praise for her work on the adaptation. In a few weeks from now, audiences will be able to form their opinion on the film as it releases in theaters nationwide.

Who Are the Producers Behind Aristotle and Dante's Story?

Image via TIFF

When the movie was still in the development stage, Alberto managed to assemble an impressive combination of people to support the production of her project. Lin-Manuel Miranda was one of those individuals, after showing plenty of love for Sáenz's novel. The composer and Broadway star had previously narrated an audiobook version of the love story, and now he gets to be directly involved with the big screen version of Dante and Aristotle's story. Mexican superstar Eugenio Derbez was also in charge of producing duties for the project, as he will focus on introducing the adaptation to international markets.

You can check out Collider's exclusive poster for Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe below, before the film hits theaters on September 8: