This is as close as we get to a new 'Turok.'

If you've been playing Ark: Survival Evolved since the single/multiplayer game launched back in 2017, you probably knew what was going on in first reveal trailer for the PC title's sequel. The rest of us are playing catch-up. Luckily we have some time to do just that!

ARK II aims to continue the survival-focused action-adventure game that finds players attempting to live and thrive in a perilous world full of dinosaurs, natural disasters, and even fellow humans out to antagonize your every step. Leading the charge in the new game will be none other than Fast and Furious and Riddick franchise star, Vin Diesel.

ARK II, starring Diesel as Santiago Da Costa, will be released for next-generation platforms in 2022. Unlike other games (which will remain nameless), Studio Wildcard is marketing ARK II specifically for next-gen systems, though by 2022, that'll be the new standard. Just what exactly Da Costa's story is, or how the recently announced animated series will play into the sequel, remains to be seen. Stay tuned, and in the meantime, check out some teasers from the folks behind ARK!

Check out the reveal trailer below:

ARK II thrusts players into a brutal new world of primitive survival against both beast and man, facing down the ever-present threats of hyper-realistic intelligent dinosaurs, aggressive alien fauna, and the exotic environments of an unearthly planet. Survivors will continue ARK's dramatic eons-spanning story of humankind's evolution, in this next-generation sandbox survival experience!Watch the ARK II World Premiere Trailer made with in-engine graphics and game assets using the latest Unreal Engine.

Or you can watch an even higher-quality cut of the trailer here:

