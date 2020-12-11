The popular survival game Ark: Survival Evolved is getting the animated series treatment featuring an incredibly impressive cast. Ark: The Animated Series is coming in 2022 from esteemed animator Jay Oliva with an unbelievable cast of voice talent including Vin Diesel, Russell Crowe, Gerard Butler, Elliot Page, Michelle Yeoh, David Tennant, Malcolm McDowell, Jeffrey Wright, and Karl Urban.

Ark: Survival Evolved throws the player into an ambiguous prehistoric world, tasking you with cultivating resources and crafting shelter amidst an ongoing threat of aggressive dinosaurs and other gigantic beasts. There’s not much of a narrative beyond just staying alive in the harsh environment, which leaves plenty of room for a story connecting various characters across an inhospitable landscape. And I for one have been waiting my entire life to see Vin Diesel do battle with dinosaurs, so hopefully I will at least get to see him uppercut a brontosaurus and at best ride a tyrannosaurus into battle against his enemies. This series is truly a gift to the world.

Ark: The Animated Series is currently slated for two seasons of 14 30-minute episodes aiming for a 2022 launch, which means we’re still a ways away from seeing Vin drop an elbow on a dimetrodon. There’s a lot of room to play around in the Ark world, so an animated series with such an impressive cast is an intriguing proposal for fans of the game. Only time will tell if the show faithfully recreates how terrifying it is to run into a giant cobra while trying ro harvest wood for your shelter. For more upcoming show news, click here to read the latest casting news about HBO's Game of Thrones spinoff House of the Dragon.

