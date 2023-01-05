With the format of animated television, it seems that the long-maligned sub-genre of video game adaptations has finally found its place. There is no shortage of truly awful movies based on video games to choose from, and that's not entirely the fault of the filmmakers behind them. The runtime of most video games can range anywhere from ten hours to ninety hours, so squeezing that amount of content into a two to three-hour film is a tricky endeavor. This makes television an ideal format to adapt these stories, giving storytellers the proper amount of time to tell these stories and tell them right. Animated shows in particular offer a wealth of creativity that isn't as easily explored in live-action, and that's evident with animated game adaptations such as Castlevania (2017-2021), Arcane (2021-), and The Cuphead Show (2022-). Come by the end of 2023, we'll hopefully get another strong member of this blossoming sub-genre with ARK: The Animated Series (2023).

The new series is based on ARK: Survival Evolved (2017), the hit multiplayer survival game that sees players wake up on a mysterious prehistoric island where they must survive a landscape populated by various wildlife such as dinosaurs, mythical creatures, and more. With the original game creators, Jesse Rapczak and Jeremy Stieglitz, heavily involved as the creators of the show, ARK: The Animated Series is already looking like an incredibly accurate adaption. The story this time will follow Helena Walker (Madeleine Madden), a grieving paleontologist who finds herself waking up on that same aforementioned island, coming into contact with long-extinct animals and even other humans from vastly different time periods.

Though some essential details regarding the show's release have yet to be revealed, if the star-studded cast and crew are any indication, ARK: The Animated Series is primed to be a surefire hit. To learn more about the show's ambitious plot and characters, here is everything we know so far about ARK: The Animated Series.

Despite having two full trailers and immense star power behind the project, the date that ARK: The Animated Series will be released on has not yet been revealed. The show was initially set to release sometime in 2022, but the second trailer above confirms that the series is now being planned for a 2023 release. The platform is also a bit of a mystery. It seems the show may be releasing on HBO Max but this is unconfirmed as of this writing.

Watch the Trailers for ARK: The Animated Series

ARK: The Animated Series was announced at the 2020 Video Game Awards, right after Studio Wildcard announced ARK II, the official sequel to Ark: Survival Evolved starring none other than The Fast & The Furious franchise star Vin Diesel. With the announcement of the show came a brief announcement teaser, and the official ARK YouTube channel posted the above version with an extended intro featuring voiceovers from several major characters. In order, these characters include Roman General Gaius Marcellus Nerva (Gerard Butler), ancient Chinese leader Meiyin Li (Michelle Yeoh), Native American Lakota warrior Thunder Comes Charging (Zahn McClarnon), American Revolutionary watchmaker Henry Townsend (Jeffrey Wright), villainous English scientist Sir Edmund Rockwell (David Tennant), and finally, prehistoric prophet Kor (Russell Crowe). The trailer ends with a duel between protagonist Helena and an armored goon, complete with dinosaurs, clothing, and music ripped straight from the original game.

The second trailer for ARK: The Animated Series offers a far lengthier look into the show's plot, starting with Helena's life before the ARK. Prior to being brought to the mysterious island, Helena was a thriving paleontologist and happily married partner to her wife, Victoria (Elliot Page). That dream comes to an end when Victoria passes away, leaving Helena as a grieving widow. Sometime later, Helena somehow goes from her comfortable apartment bed into the middle of a vast ocean, just narrowly escaping a massive prehistoric shark. Once she makes her way to the island, she discovers she's not the only human walking among the extinct creatures, meeting General Gaius, Meiyin Li, and a musclebound survivor named Bob (Karl Urban).

Who Is Making ARK: The Animated Series?

Several key members of the original game's development will be directly involved with the series, starting with sharing the same creators with game producer Jesse Rapczak and game director Jeremy Stieglitz. Also joining Rapczak and Stieglitz in the writing department are newcomers Marguerite Bennett and Kendall Deacon Davis. Rapczak and Stieglitz are also producing the series along with stars Vin Diesel, Gerard Butler, and Russell Crowe. Directing all episodes of the show is Jay Oliva, best known for his work in DC Animation such as both parts of Batman: The Dark Knights Returns. Finally, prolific game composer Gareth Coker, who did the scores for Ori and the Blind Forest (2015), Halo Infinite (2021), and the original ARK game, returns to lend his themes and music to the series.

What Is the Plot of ARK: The Animated Series?

The official synopsis for ARK: The Animated Series reads as follows:

Featuring an unparalled voice cast with the talents of Michelle Yeoh, Gerard Butler, Russell Crowe, and Executive Produced by Vin Diesel, ARK: The Animated Series is an adaptation of the hit video game. In a sweeping story that spans eons of human & world history, 21st century paleontologist Helena Walker finds herself resurrected on a mysterious primeval land after tragedy. There she must learn to survive and find new allies, or die again at the hands of ruthless warlords -- all while trying to uncover the true nature of their strange new world. ARK: The Animated Series will release on a to-be-announced platform in 2023. Join us then for an ageless adventure beyond life & death itself!

If you're curious whether ARK: The Animated Series is a complete remake of the original game's story or takes place in the same continuity of ARK: Survival Evolved, all signs point to the latter. That's because we've seen some of these characters before within the game and its various expansions but in very different capacities, notably Helena Walker and Edmund Rockwell. Without giving away too much, as the roles of these two characters become far more critical in the later expansions and could be considered spoilers, Helena is one of the player character's greatest allies in ARK: Survival Evolved while Edmund Rockwell is the main antagonist. Both of them become larger-than-life entities by the time we first meet them in the game, so the fact that they're both average humans in the show strongly indicates that the series is a prequel to the game.

Who's Starring In the ARK: The Animated Series Cast?

Strap yourselves in because ARK: The Animated Series has a cast of gargantuan proportions. Reprising their roles from the game are The Wheel of Time (2021-) cast member Madeleine Madden as the heroic Helena Walker and Doctor Who (2005-) star David Tennant as the evil Sir Edmund Rockwell. Other big players in major supporting roles include Gerard Butler, Michelle Yeoh, Zahn McClarnon, Jeffrey Wright, Russell Crowe, Vin Diesel, Elliot Page, and Karl Urban.

Essentially, there's a lot of star power attached, but that's only scratching the surface. Also cast in the series are Tatanka Means (Saints & Strangers), Monica Belluci (Spectre), Alan Tudyk (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), Malcolm McDowell (A Clockwork Orange), Dee Bradley Baker (Star Wars: The Clone Wars), Devery Jacobs (Reservation Dogs), Juliet Mills (Avanti!), Ragga Ragnars (Vikings), Ron Yuan (Marco Polo), Cissy Jones (Life is Strange), and Deborah Mailman (Offspring).

Will ARK: The Animated Series Get a Second Season?

That likely depends entirely on how well the show performs once it finally releases. However, given that the second trailer makes the distinction that this will be "Season 1", it seems reasonable to suggest that the show's creators have plans for at least one subsequent season.