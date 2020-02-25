Exclusive ‘Arkansas’ Poster Teases the Star-Studded SXSW Mafia Movie

You probably know him best from a career of comedic roles, including Hot Tub Time Machine and The Office, but Clark Duke is making his directorial debut with the crime drama Arkansas. The Lionsgate feature was just announced to debut at this year’s SXSW Film Festival, which kicks off on March 13 in Austin, Texas and ahead of the film’s premiere, we’ve got an exclusive look at the poster, which is touting a pretty darn stacked cast.

Described as a “gritty, darkly comedic thriller,” Arkansas explores the criminal underworld of the Deep South in the 80s. Duke and Liam Hemsworth star as two drug runners in the Dixie Mafia who have to have to contend with the drug Kingpin they work for (played by Vince Vaughn) when a deal goes wrong. Written by Duke and Andrew Boonkrong, Arkansas also stars Michael Kenneth Williams, Vivica A. Fox, Eden Brolin, Chandler Duke and John Malkovich.

For those heading to SXSW, Arkansas is screening as a part of the Narrative Spotlight section and debuts in the SXSW Film Theater at the Austin Convention Center on March 15 at 8:30 P.M. Head over to the official festival website for more ticketing and badge details. Arkansas arrives in select theaters, on Apple, Amazon and On Demand on May 1.

Here’s the official synopsis for Arkansas: