The Big Picture The Arkham Asylum TV series is canceled, will no longer be a part of Max streaming platform.

The series underwent multiple reboots and creative changes before being set inside the asylum.

Arkham Asylum, a Batman-related landmark, has been featured in comics, movies, and games.

The gates of Arkham Asylum are staying closed for now. The TV series based on the iconic Gotham City landmark, which was to have spun off Matt Reeves' The Batman, has been canceled. Variety reports that, although the series is being shelved, another project set at the Asylum is still possible in the future.

The series has undergone a torturous development process - almost enough to drive one as mad as Arkham Asylum's infamous residents. It was initially announced as Gotham City P.D., a series set in the corrupt, dangerous world of the Gotham City police department, akin to Ed Brubaker, Greg Rucka, and Michael Lark's acclaimed Gotham Central comic book series. That series was to have been written by Terence Winter, of The Sopranos and Boardwalk Empire, but he departed, citing creative differences. The Lazarus Project's Joe Barton stepped into his shoes, but he left the project, as well. In 2022, it was rebooted with a different focus - as a horror series set inside Arkham Asylum, the mental hospital where many of Batman's famous foes dwell. Antonio Campos (The Staircase) was attached to showrun the series, and with James Gunn's takeover of Warner Bros' DC Comics universe, it was reconfigured to fit into the new cinematic DCU that will launch with the animated Creature Commandos and next year's Superman movie. Now the project will no longer move forward at Max, its intended streaming home, presumably putting an end to the series.

What Is Arkham Asylum?

Arkham Asylum first appeared in 1974's Batman #258; it was created by writer Denny O'Neil and artist Irv Novick, and named after H.P. Lovecraft's fictional Cthulhu Mythos hotspot of Arkham, Massachusetts. It was founded by Amadeus Arkham in the 19th cenntury, who eventually succumbed to madness and became a patient of the hospital himself. It has traditionally housed the mentally-ill villains of Batman's rogues gallery, including the Joker, the Riddler, and Two-Face. Several of its staff members, including the Scarecrow and Harley Quinn, have gone on to become villains themselves. Its most famous depiction in comics is the 1989 Arkham Asylum: A Serious House on Serious Earth graphic novel, by Grant Morrison and Dave McKean; it is often considered one of the greatest Batman comics of all time. The extremely popular 2009 video game Batman: Arkham Asylum, was loosely based on it, and spawned a whole series of games set in and around Arkham. Arkham has also been depicted in many Batman movies and TV series, most recently in Reeves' The Batman.

Despite the cancelation of Arkham Asylum, viewers will get a chance to return to Matt Reeves' Gotham City in the upcoming Max TV series The Penguin, in which Colin Farrell will reprise his role as the titular Gotham gangster. That series will premiere this fall, but unfortunately, there will be a longer wait for the return of Robert Pattinson's version of the Caped Crusader; The Batman's long-awaited sequel has been pushed back to 2026.

Warner Bros' in-development Arkham Asylum TV series has been canceled. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.