In 1998, there was nowhere one could go to escape Aerosmith’s rock ballad, “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing”. Grocery store? Boom, Steven Tyler’s sharp vocals. Bowling alley for midnight glow bowling? Boom, Joe Perry’s guitar solo. While we certainly have the iconic rock band to blame thank for the on-loop hit, we can also give a big nod to Michael Bay, who used the tune as the primary single from his action-packed, romance-filled movie, Armageddon. Not only was the Bruce Willis-led space flick one of the biggest of the year, it was one of the movies that ushered in the new millennium. During a time when we were all super afraid of asteroids crashing into Earth, Bay used our fears and raked in millions at the global box office. Now, more than two decades later, some may be wondering why a sequel was never made.

After all, Bay is somewhat of a sequel churner, building on franchises like Transformers and Bad Boys, so why haven’t we caught up with Ben Affleck’s A.J., Liv Tyler’s Grace, and their animal cracker family? Well, according to a recent conversation he had with The Hollywood Reporter, Bay is interested in doing a follow-up to Armageddon — it just hasn’t taken flight yet. The project is titled Black Five and has been billed as a thriller that will lean on another star-studded ensemble (just like Armageddon). The film follows “an elite military team with advanced technology”, so we would expect it to be overflowing with action. Addressing the sequel as an up-in-the-air possibility, Bay said,

“It’s an original idea that I came up with when I was doing Armageddon [after talking to a] physics person from NASA. That’s something I would love to do. As a director, I like to just do fun things to keep me interested, and I love shooting. That’s why I wanted to try the documentary experiment. I liked using different muscles.”

Not Everyone Had a Great Time on the Set of ‘Armageddon’