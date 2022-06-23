When writer and director James Gray's semi-autobiographical coming-of-age film Armageddon Time premiered this year at Cannes, audiences were surprised to see Oscar-winner Jessica Chastain. In all the press leading up to the film's premiere not one mention was ever made of Chastain's involvement. Variety reports that the actress accepted the role in Gray's film for a whopping $0.00, with one caveat: her part as Donald Trump's sister Maryanne Trump never be announced.

Though Chastain's part in the Focus Features film is small, Chastain herself is not. While the cast of Armageddon Time is pretty stacked, including Award-winning names like Anthony Hopkins (The Silence of the Lambs) and Anne Hathaway (Les Misérables) - who is starring alongside Chastain in the upcoming thriller Mothers' Instinct - Chastain stood out prominently to the Cannes' attendees and word spread quickly. From her starring roles in the critically acclaimed political thriller Zero Dark Thirty and Ridley Scott's The Martian, to her portrayal of Tammy Faye Bakker in The Eyes of Tammy Faye, earning her an Oscar for Best Actress, Chastain is no small name. Still, the actress agreed to take the cameo part of politician Maryanne Trump without so much as reading the script, stating she opted to join the cast because it was Gray's personal story, saying, "I love when someone wants to tell a personal story."

Chastain refused payment for her short cameo, and said:

“I committed to it way before. I actually did it for free. They sent me an offer and I said, ‘No, no, put the money back into the movie. I’m just going to do it for free. The only thing I ask — the only thing I would like — is for it to be never announced that I am in this movie.'”

Armageddon Time is Gray's own personal autographical take on his upbringing in early '80s Queens, New York among his aspirational family. In the film, a young Paul Graff (Gray's stand-in) played by Michael Banks Repeta (The Devil All the Time), is transferred to the preparatory school Kew-Forest, where Donald Trump is an alumni. In the film, Paul grapples with the fact that his family may not be quite as well-off as they want people to believe, and must come to terms with the concept of privilege.

The role that Chastain plays as Maryanne Trump is as a guest lecturer at the austere school that Paul attends. Her job in the film is to speak on the importance of ambition to the affluent students, as the real-life Trump worked as a U.S. Attorney in the '70s and was named to a seat on the U.S. District Court of New Jersey by President Ronald Reagan in '83. The role was initially played by Cate Blanchett (The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring), but she later dropped from the film. On her decision to remain unannounced, Chastain told the director, "I’m happy to be there... You can do whatever you want with your film and not feel beholden to anything."

Armageddon Time, which reportedly received a seven-minute ovation at Cannes, has yet to announce a date for its theatrical release.