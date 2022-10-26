James Gray, the filmmaker behind such recent hits as We Own the Night (2007), The Lost City of Z (2016), and Ad Astra (2019), has already made quite an impression on the cinematic world. He's become quite well-known for taking high-concept settings like outer space and jungle ruins and adding genuine humanity to them, asking its audience thought-provoking questions on life instead of being disposable two-hour adventures that one forgets about in a week or so. With Armageddon Time (2022), Gray aims to tell a far more personal story about the "American Dream" and the many struggles that come with such an optimistic ideal.

Set during the 1980s, Armageddon Time focuses on the life and times of the Graff family, a Jewish-American unity trying to find its way through the challenges of life. More specifically, the story centers around young Paul Graff (Banks Repeta) who forms a bond with a classmate in Johnny Davis (Jaylin Webb). Although the Graff family have experienced their own fair share of discrimination for their heritage and cultural identity, Paul's parents Esther (Anne Hathaway) and Irving (Jeremy Strong) disapprove of Paul associating with a black child, thinking it will only lead to trouble for him. This leads to the parents deciding to send Paul to a private school, where he's even more isolated from the necessary lessons that a diverse world can provide for him. Though Paul is often told to keep his head down and not get involved, he's thankfully supported by his more worldly and understanding grandfather Aaron (Anthony Hopkins), who teaches the boy that there's no shame in standing up for what's right when injustice occurs.

Since premiering at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, Armageddon Time is already getting Awards recognition buzz, making this a must-watch for those interested in what may get nominated this year. To find out exactly how to watch James Gray's newest film, simply read below to find out.

Is Armageddon Time Streaming or in Theaters?

Armageddon Time will be premiering exclusively in theaters via a limited release, with no current plans for a streaming release being laid out just yet. Given that the production company behind the film is Focus Features, which is owned by Universal Pictures, this would make Peacock the most likely streaming candidate for if and when Armageddon Time will be available for streaming.

Audiences can see the story of Paul and the Graff family as early as Friday, October 28th, 2022 when the highly anticipated film has its limited release in select cities. The film will then expand to theaters nationwide, the week following, on Friday, November 4th, 2022. You can visit the film's official website to see when the film will be playing at a theater near you.

Watch the Trailer for Armageddon Time

The trailer for Armageddon Time starts out very lighthearted and fun, setting the stage for the film's setting with "Good Times" by Chic playing over the footage where the Puth family mocks the election of Ronald Reagan. This is followed by family disagreements typical of the average family, with Paul expressing his desire to become an artist. His grandfather is wholeheartedly supportive of Paul following his dreams, but his parents are much more realistic and want Paul to pursue his studies so he can get into a proper college.

Paul then meets Johnny and the two instantly become close friends, until Paul's parents disapprove of the relationship and send Paul to another school. Though his parents are doing this in the name of love for their son, their strict sheltering of Paul leads to quite a few complications for the boy as he struggles to fit in with his classmates and new school environment. Thankfully, Paul has his grandfather who encourages the boy to not back down from adversity and stand up for his beliefs.

In addition to showing some of the high praise from critics thus far, the trailer also boasts the impressive cast of Armageddon Time. The group of actors consists of Banks Repeta (The Black Phone), Jaylin Webb (The Wonder Years), Emmy-winner Jeremy Strong (Succession), and three Oscar-winners in Anne Hathaway (Les Misérables), Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye), and Anthony Hopkins (The Father).

Other Movies to Watch that Challenge the American Dream

Minari (2020): This portrait of a Korean family living in the rural countryside of America is a much more uplifting look at immigrants' lives in America, but it also doesn't sugarcoat how difficult living in a new country can be, particularly in the United States. The characters of Jacob (Steven Yeun) and Monica (Yeri Han) do what they can to provide for their family in the best way possible, to give their children a much better childhood than they ever had. Plus, we would be remiss not to mention Youn Yuh-jung as Grandma Sounja, whose delightful performance is more than deserving of the Best Supporting Actress Oscar win that she earned.

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom (2020): Based on the August Wilson play of the same name, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom is an engaging look into how black Americans have been historically promised the American Dream and then robbed of it in an instant, particularly in the entertainment industry. Despite taking place over a few hours in one building, the film's dialogue is gripping from start to finish, carried by some incredible performances from Viola Davis (Fences) in the lead role and one of the last and greatest roles from Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther). Without giving too much away, the ending of the film manages to be both completely shocking and unfortunately realistic at the exact same time.

Captain Fantastic (2016): Viggo Mortensen (The Lord of the Rings) stars as Ben, a father raising six children in the mountains, completely cut off from the rest of civilized society. When his wife tragically passes away, Ben's father-in-law forbids him and his family to come to the funeral, but Ben is not going to rob his family of the chance to say goodbye. It's another heartwarming film of how rejecting social norms and standards can have both many positive outcomes and serious consequences.